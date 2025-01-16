Swim and twenty-twenty dive

By Teziah Howard / The Jambar

2025 is underway and the Youngstown State University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams traveled to Indianapolis to compete against Indiana University Indianapolis on Jan. 10-11.

The Penguins spent two days in Ohio’s neighboring state to match up against their Horizon League opponent. Unfortunately for the Penguins, both teams fell to the Jaguars on Day One. The men’s squad lost 208-73 and the women’s squad fell 186-95.

Both teams competed in the 200-medley relay Jan. 10. The women’s team of sophomore Izzy Rossi, junior Madelyn Mahoney and seniors Oliwia Kaniak and Natalia Andres finished their race with a time of 1:46.16. The four ladies swam to a third-place finish.

The men’s relay team of freshman Elliot Elmore, junior James Slessor and fifth-year seniors Gavin Redden and Darren Laing swam with a time of 1:31.01 for a runner-up finish.

Leading the way for the women’s team in the 1650 free was junior Miriam Frass, senior Hailey Clark and freshman Olivia Sweetman. The three ’Guins earned points for their squad placing second, third and fourth, respectively.

The men’s team saw a first-place finish by Poyraz San Askin, as he swam with a time of 15:41.03. Second place also belonged to the Penguins as Gavin Webb finished behind San Askin with a time of 15:42.88.

In the 200 free, the women’s team was led by Frass, Mahoney and freshman Morgan Glass. The trio was able to notch top-five finishes, securing second, fourth and fifth place, respectively.

The men’s team matched the women’s team with a trio securing top-five finishes. Freshmen Jacob Gramer and Ethan Woycehoski and fifth-year senior Rares Druga finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Rossi led the women in the 100 backstroke as she swam to a third-place finish with a time of 59.97. Fourth and fifth place were also secured by the Penguins. Junior Jordan Truelsch swam a time of 1:00.18, while junior Anna Kozinska finished behind her with a 1:00.44.

On Day Two, both of Youngstown State’s teams swept victories in the 50 breaststroke. Kaniak notched her second win of the day, swimming to victory with a time of 29.39. Slessor led the charge for the men’s squad with a time of 25.70. Junior Dominic Panozzo also placed in the top three with a 26.58, which earned him a second-place finish.

In the 500 freestyle, the women were able to conquer top-three finishes. Sweetman won three events with a time of 5:01.86. In second place was Clark with a time of 5:06.87. Glass rounded out the top three with a time of 5:11.19.

The YSU men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will be back in action Jan. 18 when it travels to Granville, to compete against Denison University.

To view live stats and updates on the teams, visit YSUsports.com.