Jack and the Cadavers dead set on Fall Fire Fest

By Mick Dillon / The Jambar

Jack and the Cadavers is set to ignite Youngstown State University’s Fall Fire Fest alongside the opening act, Nick Aducci, on Oct. 1.

Hailing from Lisbon, Jack and the Cadavers started as a two-piece band with lead guitarist Noah Pennington and his brother, Josh Pennington, who plays rhythm guitar. The current iteration of the group features their sister, Avery Pennington, on the bass, alongside drummer Aaron Bowles.

Noah Pennington said growing up in a rural environment helped shape the band’s identity. Old country music and modern ambient sounds are what Pennington said inspired the group.

Being in a band with family isn’t a common occurrence, and the novelty is not lost on Noah Pennington. Noah Pennington shares lead vocal duties with his two siblings, which he said emphasizes the band’s collaboration.

“It’s a cheat code having siblings as singers because there’s some genetic intermingling of this work,” Noah Pennington said. “We’re all best friends. We all have something to say that’s unique to us, and I think it’s so cool we can collaborate on it, like in a familial sense.”

The group currently has one album out on streaming platforms, accompanied by a limited selection of singles. Noah Pennington said while the band could be putting out more music, it’s important to maintain a personal connection with the songs released.

“Music generally, in the last ten years, has become algorithmic,” Noah Pennington said. “I think that you’re making art for you and for people who care to listen. I’m not here to push an agenda on any kind of social media platform. … We’re here to make music that matters to us. You know, it’s different than that.”

While the band is conscious of what its releases, Noah Pennington said Jack and the Cadavers currently has an album in the works.

“We’re planning to put out a record called ‘Blame.’ It’s about how in every aspect in our lives, there’s always something to blame, for better or for worse … and it all stems back to yourself and how you react to that,” Noah Pennington said. “We all have family strife, we all have relationship strife, but how do we respond to that is a general ideology of the record.”

Noah Pennington said the band plans to release its first single from the upcoming album sometime this year.

While this is the group’s first time playing at Fall Fire Fest, Jack and the Cadavers is no stranger to live performances in the area. The band’s first live show dates back four years when it played at Cedars West End in Youngstown.

“It was just a super eye-opening experience, like, this is what it’s about — this is boots on the ground here,” Noah Pennington said.

After Fall Fire Fest wraps up, the band plans to continue its schedule of local performances around the area in preparation for the release of its next album.

Music from Jack and the Cadavers can be found on Spotify or Apple Music. Information regarding upcoming performances will be posted on the band’s Instagram, @jackandthecadavers.