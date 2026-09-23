New look ignites Fall Fire Fest

By Joslyn DelSignore / The Jambar

Fall Fire Fest is starting off the fall season on the right note, with a different look than 2025. This year’s event will feature a new location, musicians and partnerships with local organizations.

Penguin Productions is a student programming board involved with bringing musical entertainment to the Youngstown community that appeals to all audiences.

Penguin Productions is hosting the event from 6-9 p.m., Oct. 1, on Lincoln Avenue at Beeghly College Amphitheater.

Lincoln Avenue will be closed to all traffic between Fifth Avenue and Elm Street from 2:30 p.m to 12 a.m.

Last year, Fall Fire Fest was held at the fountain outside of Kilcawley Center. Due to the construction, set to last until fall 2027, the event had to relocate.

Brennan Yohman, logistics lead of Penguin Productions, said the construction allowed the group to get creative when finding a new space.

“As we were looking around Lincoln Avenue, we saw that the Beeghly Amphitheater was a very underutilized space that would be fantastic for a concert venue,” Yohman said.

Yohman said the location change will benefit the event with more seating areas, a cozy environment and a convenient setup for the live entertainment.

This year’s event will feature live performances from two local artists. The opener is Nick Adduci, indie folk singer-songwriter based in Youngstown, performing at 6:30 p.m. Jack and the Cadavers, alternative rock band out of Lisbon, will close the show, performing at 8 p.m.

AVI Fresh will be at the event to provide snacks. Student organizations and activities will also line the street and Bull & Bear Grille and Tavern.

“Our focus is to provide entertainment for the student body of YSU, as well as anybody else who would like to join. We aim to provide live entertainment, such as music and different vendors coming in and activities that everybody can enjoy. It is meant to be a fun event to kick off fall,” Yohman said.

Similar to 2025, Fall Fire Fest will not feature an actual bonfire, but there will be firetowers throughout the event that Yohman said puts the fire in Fall Fire Fest.

Yohman said Penguin Productions has been working hard to get ready for the event, including weekly meetings to make sure the group stays organized.

“It’s a very group-oriented thing and truly it would fall apart if we didn’t have the people that we have putting this on. I’m very thankful for everybody,” Yohman said.

Yohman said Fall Fire Fest benefits the campus community and people off campus, as anyone is welcome to attend.

“There’s people who go to this school, and they have friends who don’t go to this school,” Yohman said. “They can still experience what we have to offer and all the hard work that we put into stuff here, and just get a little taste of what YSU is like.”