Zips zip past Penguins

By Marissa Masano / The Jambar

In its first eight meetings, the Youngstown State University lacrosse team and the University of Akron were tied 4-4, until the Zips defeated the Penguins on April 18 to take the advantage in the all-time series. With the loss, Youngstown State drops to 2-4 in Mid-American Conference play and 3-12 overall.

Despite the 16-7 loss, junior Mackenzie Flannigan broke the single-season caused turnover record, and senior Ally Garrett recorded her third hat trick this season.

The Penguins struck first as Garrett netted her first goal of the contest, but the Zips responded with back-to-back goals, forcing a YSU timeout.

Redshirt sophomore Alyssa Edwards recorded her second save en route to a 10-save performance, but a failed clear attempt and a turnover by the Penguins resulted in the Zips picking up the ground ball and going back on the attack.

YSU then faced back-to-back shots. One saved and another that sailed high, but on the their third opportunity, the Zips capitalized to extend the lead 3-1. Akron added two more goals and entered the second quarter with a 5-1 advantage.

Similarly to the first quarter, Garrett opened the second with her second goal of the day. The Penguins’ next scoring opportunity came on a free position shot, but it was blocked, which extended Youngstown State’s struggle from the free position.

Akron converted on its free position attempt with 7:28 remaining in the half to push its advantage to four goals.

Sophomore Claire Baenziger got back on the scoresheet with her first goal of the contest to cut the Zips’ lead in half. However, with 12 seconds remaining in the half, Akron scored again to take a 7-3 lead into the break.

To open the second half, the Penguins won the draw control, and junior Mia Yuris scored to extend her points streak to two games.

Back-to-back yellow and green cards on the Penguins led to a woman-up opportunity and goal for Akron. Junior Ava Kreutzer scored her lone goal of the contest off an assist from Baenziger to put Youngstown State within three.

Akron capitalized on another woman-up opportunity with 3:35 left in the third quarter to make it 9-5, then reached double digits shortly after.

The Zips scored their 10th goal with two minutes remaining and won the ensuing draw control to regain possession. Akron shot wide but maintained possession and added its 11th goal.

Akron scored its fourth consecutive goal to open the final quarter. Two more Zips goals off Penguin turnovers forced a YSU timeout with just over 10 minutes to play. The Penguins won the draw control out of the timeout, and Garrett completed her hat trick to stop Akron’s six-goal scoring run.

Baenziger added her second goal during the Penguins’ first woman-up opportunity and cut the lead to 14-7.

Akron scored two more goals to secure a 16-7 victory and punch its ticket to the conference tournament.

Youngstown State returns home to Farmers National Bank Field on April 25 in search of its first home victory this season. The season finale against conference opponent Eastern Michigan University will also serve as senior day for the Penguins, with first draw set for noon.

The Eagles enter the contest coming off a three-game homestand and sit in third place in MAC standings. A win for the Penguins would give them their third conference victory for the first time since the 2023 season.









