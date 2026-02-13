YSU welcomed candidate for international programs director

By Joan Lowe / The Jambar

Youngstown State University welcomed a candidate for International Programs Office director Feb. 5 to an open forum of YSU faculty at Tod Hall.

The search for a new IPO director came after the departure of Nate Myers, associate provost of the former international and global initiatives at YSU.

During the forum, Brian McGuinness, former director of international programs and education at Western New England University, discussed his experience in the field, as well as his student-centered approach to international education.

McGuinness said his experience living in Japan and working as an English as a Second Language teacher drove his interest in the field.

“What got me really started back in the day was being an ESL teacher. I was in Japan for five years, living and working,” McGuinness said. “It was amazing the progress we could make even after one or two weeks. Once I got back from Japan, I knew I was going to work in international education the rest of my life.”

McGuinness said some of his goals are to create more connections between international and domestic students.

“I really just want to make it where the international students feel totally at home,” McGuinness said. “Also, I want American students to interact as much as possible … Any synergies I can create to make that happen. I want American students to experience the world at YSU.”

Some initiatives McGuinness plans to focus on include partnerships with foreign universities, as well as creating a hub for all departments to simplify the process of navigating campus as a new student.

Olivia Cupp, director of Housing and Residence Life and member of the search committee, said she noted McGuinness’s motivation to address challenges with international students.

“One thing that stuck out to me was his optimism, it’s a challenging climate … across the nation. [YSU] is not exclusive in the challenges that we are experiencing in recruiting and admitting international students,” Cupp said.

Regarding academic credentials, the position for international programs director has a minimum requirement of a bachelor’s degree and three years of recruitment experience.

Preferred credentials include a master’s degree experience as a Primary Designated School Official and in overseeing the immigration process for international students.

“The search is ongoing. We are reviewing viable candidates. We are just excited to have someone in the position soon,” Cupp said.

Jeanne Herman, vice president of the Office of Strategic Enrollment says a decision is planned to be made soon.

“A fast pace would be in the next two months, but within the next quarter absolutely,” Herman said.