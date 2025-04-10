YSU bowling bound for Final Four

By John Ostapowicz / The Jambar

For the second-consecutive year, the Youngstown State University bowling team advanced to the Final Four round of the National Collegiate Women’s Bowling Championship.

With a win over North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, YSU punched its ticket for the third time in program history to the semifinal round of the NCAA Tournament. The team was also crowned the Rochester Regional champions.

In the NCAA Regional Round on April 4, YSU faced two teams on its opening day. The team defeated Marian University 2-0 and North Carolina A&T 2-1 in the tournament’s mega match format.

According to the NCAA, the mega match format — introduced in 2018 — allows six matches to be played per day, with winners determined through the best-of-three match format. Mega matches only appear in exhibitions, conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament.

The quick adjustment to the mega match format for YSU continued into Day Two.

For almost five hours, both teams traded wins as the Aggies claimed the traditional point 1,058-969 and the Penguins responded with a 1,087-1,024 win in the Baker total pinfall round.

YSU fell short in the best-of-seven format to force a winner-take-all Baker match against North Carolina A&T. In the tiebreaker, seniors Lyndsay Ennis and Jade Côté, graduate students Kirsten Moore and Madyson Marx and sophomore Amanda Granata swept the Aggies 4-0.

After the close match against A&T, Head Coach Doug Kuberski said with several teams hoping to advance to the Final Four, the road would be hard fought.

“Over the years we have gotten used to these battles, and it has become a lot of fun. We just enjoy it and relish in those moments,” Kuberski said.

YSU will turn its attention to No. 2 University of Nebraska at noon April 11 at the Suncoast Bowling Center in Las Vegas. The matchup will be available to stream on NCAA.com.

If the Penguins advance to the NCAA Championship, the match will start at 9 a.m. April 12, and available to broadcast on ESPN+.