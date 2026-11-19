By Joshua Robison / The Jambar

Anyone who is sensible and cares about their reputation would not want to be labeled as prejudiced. The big bad title is commonly associated with racism and discrimination, but it is more of a common occurrence than many realize.

In one way or another, all people have expressed prejudice toward another person. Oftentimes, some will claim to not be prejudiced, but will then display prejudice toward someone based on obscure information.

Merriam-Webster defines prejudice as “an irrational attitude of hostility against an individual, a group, a race or their supposed characteristics.”

Prejudice comes in all forms. The most common form of prejudice are political and racial.

In extreme scenarios, conservatives are thought of by liberals as evil Ku Klux Klan members who go to bed with a swastika blanket. Contrarily, liberals are thought to be transgender, blue-haired bisexuals who have gender studies degrees and are career baristas by conservatives.

Now, this is just hyperbolic and ridiculous. But, as someone who has held both traditionally liberal and conservative opinions in my life, I have been able to identify the prejudice coming from both sides.

But who can blame people who think like this? When mainstream news outlets and social media sometimes misconstrue stories, causing untruthful narratives that can develop prejudices. Of course, people will instinctively result to prejudice in defense.

The narrative of any given story can make someone prejudiced. It’s all a matter of what information is presented at any given time and how relatable the circumstances of the story are to a viewer.

Even me, I’m prejudiced. I’m prejudiced toward artificial intelligence and those who use it. I know even more people who share the same opinion.

What I believe most people don’t realize about prejudice is that it is derived from fear.

I’m man enough to say my prejudice towards AI comes from fear.

People have always used this level of pattern recognition and threat detection to survive. It is the only way that our species has made it this far.

If a Black person is attacked over the color of their skin or judged based on a stereotype, it would only make that person develop a prejudice towards someone who looked like the assailant and vice versa. To recognize the similarity between two separate occurrences is survival instincts, but then developing a preconditioned opinion about that group is then prejudice.

Before the angry mob reaches for their pitchforks and torches to make claims that I am defending prejudice, I want to clarify that I am not defending extreme prejudice to the point of discrimination and violence.

However, I am saying that prejudice is something that everyone has been guilty of, no matter the severity. We as a society need to be able to then keep our prejudices in check, confirm their truthfulness and ensure that feelings do not overthrow reason.