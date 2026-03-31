Waddling out of Georgetown with wins and losses

By Zachary Flesch / The Jambar

A late-inning home run gave the Youngstown State University baseball team a 3-2 series-opening win against Georgetown University in a three-game series March 20-22 at Capital One Park in Tysons, Virginia.

The Hoyas broke the 0-0 tie in the bottom of the fourth inning with a run off an error made by the Penguins.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Hoyas scored again off an unforced error by the Penguins to make the score 2-0.

In the top of the sixth inning, senior Brayden Kuriger and junior Nathan Beckley had back-to-back singles, where junior Brady Shannon took a 3-2 lead for the Penguins with one swing of the bat and notched his fourth home run of the season.

Senior Braden Gebhardt did not allow an earned run and posted seven strikeouts in his first win of the season.

Senior Sloan Ulrich came in to close the game in the eighth inning and tossed two scoreless innings to collect his first save of the season.

In Game Two of the series March 21, the Penguins were outmatched in a 7-2 loss against the Hoyas.

The Hoyas got the game started early by scoring one run in the bottom of the second, and then scored five runs in the fourth inning to command a 6-0 lead going into the fifth inning.

The Penguins recorded their first run of the game in the sixth inning off of an RBI single from Beckley to bring Shannon home.

Sophomore James Carlson scored the Penguins second run of the game off of a triple to center field. Senior Jack Messmore gave up four runs and six hits in three innings.

The Penguins fell again in Game Three of the series in a 6-3 loss to the Hoyas.

YSU jumped out to a quick lead off of a solo home run in the top of the first inning from Beckley before the Hoyas regained the lead in the fourth inning.





