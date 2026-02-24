Trump’s threat to free speech

By Alex Sorrells / The Jambar

With the one-year mark approaching President Donald Trump’s second term in office, it is important to analyze the president’s approach to the First Amendment regarding free speech.

Not only has the president had a direct affect on free speech, but he has also had an impact on the culture and its response to the First Amendment. An obvious example is ABC’s decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show following comments about the death of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Even though the suspension didn’t last a week, this scare tactic could encourage self-censorship, as other hosts may feel threatened based on the comments they make.

Other aspects of the First Amendment, such as the freedom of the press, have also been under fire in this administration.

In the White House, the president has barred certain media outlets from entering the press secretary’s office. This area has been open to journalists for decades and serves as a direct source of information between the president and the public.

The White House also decided to ban Associated Press news members from attending press events due to their pushback surrounding the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

This ban directly led to a lawsuit by AP, naming Taylor Budowich, former White House chief of staff, Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary and Susan Wiles, current White House chief of staff, as defendants.

“The press and all people in the United States have the right to choose their own words and not be retaliated against by the government. The Constitution does not allow the government to control speech. Allowing such government control and retaliation to stand is a threat to every American’s freedom,” the lawsuit stated.

In April 2025, a lower court determined this decision was a violation of the First Amendment, but a federal appeals panel then decided against the lawsuit in June 2025. An appellate court refused to hear the case, and the outlet still has limited access at the time of writing.

If the White House can restrict the access of one of the longest-running news organizations in the country, it will be able to run rampant and restrict anyone else who disagrees with its views.

The decisions made by the courts in favor of the White House just give them more backing and firepower when it comes to censorship. The only way outlets can combat this is with the support of federal judges, which they do not have.

These issues run even deeper, with the Pentagon requiring credentialed journalists to receive approval from officials to report on information, even if it is unclassified.

Many members of the Pentagon press corps have fought back, with 40-50 journalists choosing to walk out in October 2025, instead of signing onto these new rules.

Taking a stand against tyrannical decisions made by our government is the only way to uphold the rights that are guaranteed in the Constitution. Filing lawsuits and walking out of government buildings is just the start of potential change. Journalists and the general public must fight back to ensure freedom will continue to be guaranteed for all.