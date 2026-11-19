The Jambar

The protests-turned-riots in Paris and similar protests around Europe — and the U.S. in recent years — have increased concern about public expression of grievances. One of the questions asked is why would rioters do what they do, knowing such violence and damage will not encourage elected officials to comply.

To clarify, there are anarchists who riot, and then there are protestors who riot. This editorial will speak to the latter. “Peaceful protests” are often associated with America, but citizens in other countries also express their grievances in similar ways.

It is the consensus of many citizens around the world that their governments don’t care for their best interests, so they protest. The protests are then written off as people wanting to disturb public peace — their grievances once again ignored.

When people feel like their voices are being suppressed, they are going to shout and for some, that looks like rioting. Again, this article is by no means supporting rioters, but the question must be asked — to what end must the people protest for their grievances to be addressed?

If there is no “end” in sight, what would the next course of appropriate action be? Should they continue their lives as though they are unaffected? And if people say “yes,” what if they are unable to? The system they need to function is the system that is currently undergoing work.

Maybe that, then, makes the case for small government. Still, even if that is the direction that leads to less protests, what actions can be taken now to ease the prevalence of protests?

Research states that when protests turn violent, the overall and initial messages are overshadowed. Though unfortunate, it makes sense, rationally speaking. In that same breath, if peaceful protests are ignored, and violent “protests” likewise, is the method really the issue?

While those questions ruminate, why do protests-turned-riots negatively affect the cause? A 2021 article by Political Violence at a Glance stated that the effects of riots on a movement depend on the context, who is protesting and the reason.

Speaking logically, that makes sense. If people feel a deeper attachment to a movement, public perception of such will be favorable. If they do not feel any connection, or believe the method of expression too extreme, the perception of the movement and responses to the protests and riots will be unfavorable.

There is a thin line when it comes to protesting, and whether one’s movement should hold the line on the nonviolence front or break it. Either way, their messages may not be received the way they thought. Maybe, also, a movement has been fought so long that the original message gets lost.

Before protesting, or even considering it, identify the reason for the protest, methods of protesting, alternatives if a method is overused and responses to varying public perception.

The truth of the matter? Movements need public support. Not everyone will agree, but the intention, whether people want to admit it or not, is to have enough people voicing concern about an issue to effect change.

These cannot be the same people whose buildings are damaged or they themselves hurt. Even if they were a silent supporter of the cause, they will become a loud opponent.