The impact of YSU Heals Club

By Anthony Hall / Jambar Contributor

At Youngstown State University, the Healthcare Engineering, Applied Sciences and Leadership Society, or HEALS, is a student organization geared towards those majoring in science, technology, engineering and mathematics or healthcare.

Madison Wymer, nursing major, founder and president of HEALS said she felt that there were few activities for STEM and healthcare majors.

“I wanted to encompass stuff that was both fun and that STEM and healthcare can both come together and do,” Wymer said.

The club has an estimated 280 members and has organized events to help highlight its organization.

“I feel like a lot of our members from last year started spreading the word and telling other students about it, and we’ve had an enormous growth within our club,” Wymer said. “We’ve done a pie-in-the-face fundraiser. We had a lot of great feedback for that.”

Michael Gianetti, junior biology major and external affairs officer is a board member of the club and said his involvement on campus helped him attain the position he’s in now.

He said he encourages students that are trying to meet like-minded people to join the club.

“If you’re trying to get a lot of experience in a field, that could be pretty tough on your own. This will give you a lot of good connections,” Gianetti said.

Aseel Eleyan, sophomore biology major, is another member of the club and said he has enjoyed the experience since joining.

“The board meetings themselves are fun. You get to meet new people, and they usually have snacks, drinks, Red Bull, stuff like that, which is just like a fun little break,” Eleyan said.

Wymer said HEALS looks forward to upcoming events that will provide opportunities for the community.

“We’re planning an exercise science event, an engineering event. We’re planning on doing a Narcan certification for all of our members,” Wymer said. “We’re planning on doing a blood