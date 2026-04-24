That’s all, folks!

The Jambar

The name says it all. I’m out of here, leaving, skedaddling. In less than two weeks, I’m graduating with my bachelor’s degree in political science and being sent out into the big scary world. Dear God, how did it come to this?

With my tenure at Youngstown State University coming to a close, I am bound by the unbending laws of The Jambar to write a goodbye letter despite my protest. So, strap in kids as we take a trip down memory lane against my will.

I’m going to be honest. When I first came to YSU on that fateful autumn morn in 2022, I was quite excited. I was over high school and wanted to start something fresh. I didn’t even care for my high school graduation ceremony — I was mostly just thinking that my diploma could’ve been sent through the mail.

Despite that initial enthusiasm during my freshman year, I was actually kind of slow in getting involved with organizations on campus. I went to class, hung out with friends in between, ate, did work and went home.

I did get more involved on campus as time went on, however. I got into Dungeons & Dragons and met some new friends through that, got involved in fencing at YSU Club Sports, even took a crack at student government as an academic senator.

And then there’s The Jambar. Compared to other people who are either currently working at The Jambar or have in the past, I joined pretty late in the game — the start of my senior year to be exact.

And honestly, like with fencing, I wish I started sooner. Compared to other jobs I’ve had in the past, this one’s been my favorite by a wide margin. Over my short but sweet time at The Jambar, I’ve had the privilege to interview some truly fascinating people and write their stories.

I’ve interviewed awesome professors, state legislators, even an honest-to-God ghost hunter. I’ve told stories about the political goings-on in Columbus, local events here in Youngstown and astronauts going back to the moon. Even if no one ends up reading these stories I’ve written, I still had a blast making them.

That’s not to mention the pack of lunatics I’ve had the pleasure to call my coworkers. Even if some of you drive me insane, you know who you are, that trip we all took together to Columbus will always be special to me.

My only big regret in college is that I didn’t get involved in things sooner, whether it be working at The Jambar or practicing fencing. If there is a freshman out there reading this who’s thinking about getting involved in stuff on campus, whether it be a club, organization or whatever, I say go for it. Who knows, you might make life-long friends, have new adventures or even find love. Just shoot your shot, and see where it leads.

See you around,

Ben Davis











