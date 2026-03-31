Softball strikes back in home opener

By William Staten / The Jambar

Three-run home runs were hit by junior Selah Moyer and senior Emma Gilkerson in the Youngstown State University women’s softball team home opener against the University of Detroit Mercy on March 20-21.In the first inning of Game One, senior Kennedy Dean recorded an RBI after Detroit Mercy elected to tag Gilkerson out at third base instead of throwing to first. Sophomore Bella Meyer reached home on the fielders’ choice, and Moyer hit a three-run home run to set the score at 4-0.

However, YSU entered a scoring drought as Detroit Mercy tied the game with four RBIs. The Penguins responded with two RBIs and a home run in the fourth and fifth innings, but the Titans racked up five more runs. With that, Youngstown State received its first Horizon League loss of the season. In Game Two, both teams went scoreless before Detroit Mercy gave up several runs in the bottom of the second inning. Dean hit a home run, then Moyer and Gilkerson both hit three-run home runs apiece, bringing the score to 7-0.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, freshman Naomi Bottomlee scored on a wild pitch before the game ended by mercy rule in favor of Youngstown State. In Game Three, Detroit Mercy opened the game with a score on a wild pitch and a two-run home run in the top of the first inning. The Penguins responded with a sacrifice fly by Dean to let Wilkerson score.

Senior Bree Kohler earned an RBI after she was hit by a pitch from Detroit Mercy, which allowed Gilkerson to walk to home plate. A throwing error by the Titans caused Kohler, sophomore Ayla Ray and junior Tai Turner to score three unearned runs for Youngstown State to set the score at 5-3.



After an RBI groundout by Detroit Mercy in the top of the third inning, the Penguins fought back with a double RBI from Moyer and three RBIs from Wilkerson to put YSU up, 10-4. Freshman Kennedy Kimball, who replaced Murphy in the first inning, recorded seven strikeouts and allowed one run.

Wilkerson continues her tenure of topping the team’s stat sheet, as she led the team in batting average, OPS and hits.

Kimball leads the team on the mound with an ERA of 2.16, 42 strikeouts across 48 innings pitched and opposing batting average with .213.

The Penguins are set to play Northern Kentucky University at 3 p.m. March 27 in a series of doubleheaders at home. The games will be available to stream on ESPN+.





