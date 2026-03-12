Softball steps up to home plate

By William Staten / The Jambar

Over the past two weeks, the Youngstown State University softball team has seen its first nine games of action after starting the season Feb. 6 at the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldog Classic, with five games against Gardner-Webb University, Furman University and Tarleton State University.

The Penguins split their games, going 2-3 after wins against Gardner-Webb and Furman, and posted three one-score losses, including two one-run losses against Tarleton State and an extra-innings loss against Gardner-Webb on Feb. 7.

The week after, Youngstown State travelled to South Carolina for the University of South Carolina Upstate Classic, where the Penguins faced off in two games against USC Upstate and the University of West Georgia. Youngstown State went 1-3 in this stretch, falling twice to USC Upstate and splitting its games against West Georgia.

In the Penguins’ 16-6 win against Gardner-Webb, senior Kennedy Dean hit several RBIs, including a double to right field which allowed three runners to score in the top of the third inning. Later in the game, Dean hit a two-run home run to right field.

Dean, who has spent three seasons with the Penguins, hit .483 from the plate, with 14 hits over 29 at-bats. She racked up a team-leading 12 RBIs and two home runs.

In YSU’s 9-7 win against West Georgia on Feb. 14, senior Emma Gilkerson opened up the game with a three-run homer in the top of the third inning.

Gilkerson, a fellow two-time All-Horizon League player and incoming transfer from Cleveland State University, led the team in home runs with four and slugging with .714. She also recorded eight hits over 28 at-bats.

With a record of 3-6 in the regular season, the Penguins continue their nonconference play for the next month. YSU will spend two weeks in Farmville, Virginia, for the Longwood Tournament, featuring Longwood University, Hampton University, Mount St. Mary’s University, Le Moyne College and the University of Pennsylvania.

The Penguins will return home for their opener against Saint Francis University on March 18. The team will begin conference play March 20 against the University of Detroit Mercy.





