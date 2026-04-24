So long, goodbye

The Jambar

Most of you won’t recognize my name in the sign off. I’m not one who regularly writes the news you read — I work on the backend, editing and proofreading. I’ve worked for The Jambar for three years now and this time, the transition into summer is my last.

When I was first brought into The Jambar, I had no idea how to edit. I was a newly enrolled public and professional writing major and had entered into a class called American journalism with Mary Beth Earnheardt, Chair of the Department of Strategic Communication and Media. Earnheardt pulled me aside after class and asked if I was interested in editing for the school paper starting in the spring term. Though nervous, I said yes — and three years later, here I am writing my goodbye.

Over the last three years here at The Jambar, I’ve learned an incredible amount about news production, editing and the ethics involved with media publication. But most importantly, I learned how to be a team player and an even better friend.

I can’t go into this letter without thanking some people who left The Jambar before I did, former Editor-in-Chief and Executive Producer Betty Coss, and former Head Copy Editor Hannah Werle. They both helped me so much when I was first getting started, and I can’t thank them enough for sticking around and being some of my closest friends.

Next up would be my partner-in-crime, Copy Editor Katelyn Obermiyer. She was brought in while I was still working alongside Hannah, and I wouldn’t be nearly as ‘okay’ at my job as I am now without her. Katelyn is seriously one of the nicest people I know and to call her my best friend would be an understatement. I don’t know where I’d be without her.

I’ll just run down the list of some of the coolest people you’ll ever meet now — Editor-in-Chief Matthew Sotlar, Executive Producer Mabel Crouch, News Editor Nicarlyle Hanchard, Assistant News Editor Alex Sorrells, Arts and Entertainment Editor Mick Dillon, Assistant Arts and Entertainment Editor Scout Nicholson, Sports Editor Marissa Masano, General Assignment Reporters, Benjamin Davis and Joshua Robison, Head Designer Kristina Tufaro and last but not least, Assistant Designer Dylan Cretella.

I missed a few reporters there, but that’s only because I had the unfortunate fate of not meeting them in person due to conflicts in our office times. But to those I didn’t list, you’ve all done great work for the paper and I want you to know that your work is not unnoticed.

Everyone here puts in such hard work to bring the students relevant, professional news at the local and campus level, and I hope you’ve appreciated what we do. We’re proud of our work and happy to provide.

It’s bittersweet to say goodbye to the amazing people I have worked with, as I know I’m off on a new journey of my own and they’ll continue to work until it’s their time to graduate and leave for their own adventures, but it’s hard to say goodbye to the people who have become a family to me. I know we’ll stay in contact, but not seeing everyone every week is going to hurt. So long, everyone!

To my ‘Jamily,’ signing off,

Maria Schwartz









