SGA’s fight against hunger

By Nicarlyle Hanchard / The Jambar

For nearly a decade, Youngstown State University’s Student Government Association has held several events to raise awareness about hunger and food insecurity on campus.

One such event is Scare Away Hunger Week. The event has also held the name Swipe Out Hunger, but regardless of the iteration, it aims to raise awareness about hunger issues in the community and offer support.

Justin Tucker, president of SGA, said some students may be unaware of food insecurities faced by others.

“Scare Away Hunger Week is one of the biggest philanthropy events we host throughout the year with the goal of raising food donations for the Penguin Pantry, blanket donations and clothing donations for the Career Closet and then helping educate people on campus about food insecurity,” Tucker said.

Lynne Azar, case manager in the Office of the Dean of Students, shared similar sentiments as Tucker. She said she is happy for SGA’s advocacy, as it is easy for some to overlook the experiences of others when they are doing well.

“[SGA is] going to bring awareness to the fact that students on our campus may be going hungry during the semester, at any point in the semester they could go hungry,” Azar said. “So we need to make aware [to] the rest of the campus, those that are doing well, need to realize that there might be some of those on campus that are struggling and how can we help them.”

Azar said as good community members, students should get involved during the week to support and care for those in need.

“I know during your daily life, if you’re doing well, you’re doing well, but if you’re not doing well, it’s really hard to be a student on campus,” Azar said. “[Students] may go home and there may be food shortages at home also for the whole family and I think it’s really important for students, as a community … to understand our community on campus and to care for one another.”

Azar, a member of the panel who discussed the Penguin Pantry’s efforts in combating food insecurity on campus, said she hopes this week’s events highlight the issues facing students.

“I’m hoping it brings to light that there are students who could use a little extra help, and if we’re good community members and good neighbors, maybe Scare Away Hunger [Week] will bring that to light,” Azar said. “It’s really hard, nowadays, financially, to be a student. … I think we need to be made aware, and I think we need to care.”

Scare Away Hunger Week was initially scheduled to run Oct. 26-30. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Tucker said the event has been postponed to a later date.