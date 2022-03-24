SGA to hold presidential debate: 3 pairs of candidates run for president and executive vice president

By Jessica Stamp

Student Government Association will host a presidential debate from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24 at the Schwebel Lounge in Kilcawley Center.

The candidates for president and executive vice president include: Gianna Battaglia and Faith Marscio; Niko Mastorides and Maguire Franko; Jeremy Demarco and Alexa Kurimski. 

SGA sent an email detailing the debate March 22. 

“Join us to learn more about their platforms and ask questions about their plans to lead the student body,” the email stated. 

All students are welcome to watch the debate. It will also be live streamed on SGA’s Instagram @ysu_sga and on YouTube. 

Starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, SGA election polls will open for eligible voters and close Wednesday, April 6. Voters will be notified through email when polls open with instructions for online voting. 

A full list of students running for SGA office in 2022-23 follows:

Beeghly College of Liberal Arts, Social Sciences and Education:

Representative Candidates:

Dominic Adams 

Alexis Blessing

Bronson DeAngelo 

Allyson Greco

Samuel Miller 

Alexander Papa 

Jordan Pintar 

Noah Subramanian

Brock Tegtmeier 

Guy Tepsick 

Emily Vero 

Julia Williams 

Academic Senate Candidate:

Jonathan Beckner

Bitonte College of Health & Human Services:

Representative Candidates:

Abigail Andre 

Alyssa Fillion 

Jesiah Harris 

Ashley James 

Andrew Miller 

Abigail Milton 

Jessica  St. Laurent  

Cassidy  Unger 

Jalaeia Winston

Cliffe College of Creative Arts:

Representative Candidates:

Shirley Hill 

Kyle Zimmerman

Academic Senate Candidate:

Kyle Zimmerman  

Science, Technology, Engineering & Math:

Representative Candidates:

Austin Browne

Elsa Khan 

Ruby Kodiah 

Timothy McClelland 

Dakota Obermiyer 

Nicholas Peskor 

Sydney Rippee 

Academic Senate Candidate:

Austin Browne  

Williamson College of Business Administration

Representative Candidates:

Olivia Foster 

Alysa Oswald 

Academic Senate Candidate:

Leon Daugherty

