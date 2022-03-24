SGA to hold presidential debate: 3 pairs of candidates run for president and executive vice president

By Jessica Stamp

Student Government Association will host a presidential debate from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24 at the Schwebel Lounge in Kilcawley Center.

The candidates for president and executive vice president include: Gianna Battaglia and Faith Marscio; Niko Mastorides and Maguire Franko; Jeremy Demarco and Alexa Kurimski.

SGA sent an email detailing the debate March 22.

“Join us to learn more about their platforms and ask questions about their plans to lead the student body,” the email stated.

All students are welcome to watch the debate. It will also be live streamed on SGA’s Instagram @ysu_sga and on YouTube.

Starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, SGA election polls will open for eligible voters and close Wednesday, April 6. Voters will be notified through email when polls open with instructions for online voting.

A full list of students running for SGA office in 2022-23 follows:

Beeghly College of Liberal Arts, Social Sciences and Education:

Representative Candidates:

Dominic Adams

Alexis Blessing

Bronson DeAngelo

Allyson Greco

Samuel Miller

Alexander Papa

Jordan Pintar

Noah Subramanian

Brock Tegtmeier

Guy Tepsick

Emily Vero

Julia Williams

Academic Senate Candidate:

Jonathan Beckner

Bitonte College of Health & Human Services:

Representative Candidates:

Abigail Andre

Alyssa Fillion

Jesiah Harris

Ashley James

Andrew Miller

Abigail Milton

Jessica St. Laurent

Cassidy Unger

Jalaeia Winston

Cliffe College of Creative Arts:

Representative Candidates:

Shirley Hill

Kyle Zimmerman

Academic Senate Candidate:

Kyle Zimmerman

Science, Technology, Engineering & Math:

Representative Candidates:

Austin Browne

Elsa Khan

Ruby Kodiah

Timothy McClelland

Dakota Obermiyer

Nicholas Peskor

Sydney Rippee

Academic Senate Candidate:

Austin Browne

Williamson College of Business Administration

Representative Candidates:

Olivia Foster

Alysa Oswald

Academic Senate Candidate:

Leon Daugherty