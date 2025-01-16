Sculptures on campus: a reflection of art and community

By Syann Ellis / Jambar Contributor

Youngstown State University has a diverse array of sculptures, which showcase and symbolize the institution’s history, values and the communities they represent.

Claudia Berlinski, director of the McDonough Museum of Art, shared her thoughts on the sculptures at YSU.

“It is a varied collection because some of the work was donated and some was commissioned. There is a variety of styles, and hopefully, something that is appealing to everyone,” Berlinski said.

The selection includes the piece “Girl on Bench Reading with Cat,” a bronze sculpture near Tod Hall dedicated by John Irving in memory of his wife, Daneen Julio Irving.

“Two Children on a Bench,” crafted by Large Art Company and located near Fedor Hall and the Rich Center for Autism, was dedicated by Daneen and John Irving in memory of her parents, Daniel and Josephine Julio.

“Bronze is another very common material used for public sculpture — and for sculpture in general. It’s durable and long lasting. Fine detail can be reproduced in bronze through the process of bronze casting,” Berlinski said.

One of the installations, “Mallorca VII” by Betty Gold, is characterized by geometric forms and a bright red color. It is located behind Bliss Hall and made from steel.

“This piece changes its appearance as the viewer sees it from different angles. The natural light creates a lot of depth on the varied flat planes of the piece, creating different hues of red. It has an architectural feeling,” Berlinski said.

“I enjoy the large red sculpture outside of Moser Hall — ‘Inner Circles’ by David Black. This one exemplifies the idea of engineering, an area of study that is housed in Moser Hall,” Berlinski said.

When constructing a permanently outdoor sculpture, Berlinski said the materials are specifically designed for outdoor installations.

“The steel is durable in all kinds of weather and has a certain amount of flexibility in how it can be formed into a 3D artwork, and it can be painted,” Berlinski said.

Berlinski said the sculptures not only beautify campus, but also connect the broader community and the university’s academic programs.

“For me, seeing the sculptures, as well as the beautiful landscaping, provides a respite from work and makes the walk across campus more enjoyable,” Berlinski said. “Hopefully it’s the same for other members of the University community.”

Berlinski said the presence of these sculptures reflects the university’s commitment to integrating art and community values.

“The community travels to the university for art programming, whether it’s theater, music, dance or visual arts, and having public art on campus reflects the community’s desire to interact with art,” Berlinski said.

Some sculptures are part of Ohio Percent for Art, which allocates 1% of public building renovation or construction costs to public art.

“I hope that with the renovation of Kilcawley Center, the university will take advantage of the Ohio Percent for Art program to obtain another public sculpture on campus,” Berlinski said.