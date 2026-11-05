Running backs set career milestones

By Ethan Kerr / The Jambar

In the eighth week of the National Football League season, teams saw their running backs lead the way to victories. This week, seven running backs ran for over 100 yards and multiple rushed for career highs.

The Green Bay Packers defeated the Carolina Panthers 27-19 on Oct. 29. Packers wide receiver Christian Watson left the game early and was taken to the hospital. Watson later returned to finish the game and posted 113 receiving yards. Packers quarterback Jordan Love led the team in passing with 288 yards and three touchdowns.

The Pittsburgh Steelers avenged their loss from earlier in the season against the Cleveland Browns in a 27-6 defeat Nov. 1. Steelers running back Jaylen Warren led the team with 143 rushing yards which tied his all-time high for yards in a game.

Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. led the game in receiving yards with 154, the most yards Fannin has held in a single game.

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Tennessee Titans in overtime 43-36. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow led all players across the league in passing yards and touchdowns with 462 yards and five touchdowns.

The Bengals also had two wide receivers post over 100 receiving yards as Tee Higgins added 155 and Ja’Marr Chase recorded 141.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team since 1974 to win a game without completing a pass, as they defeated the Atlanta Falcons 16-0. Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving led the league in rushing this week with 170 yards — the most yards in a game.

The Detroit Lions gave the Minnesota Vikings their first loss this season in a 19-15 defeat. Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs led the game in rushing with 153 yards.

The Arizona Cardinals defeated the Dallas Cowboys in overtime 33-30. Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II led the team in passing with 188 yards and three touchdowns.

Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier led the team in rushing with 147 yards and a touchdown, which marked the most rushing yards in a single game across his career.

For the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Kirk Cousins led the team with 247 passing yards and three touchdowns as they defeated the New York Jets 38-33.

Jets running back Braelon Allen had a career high 147 yards. Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell also had the most receiving yards in a career game with 142.

The Washington Commanders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 27-10 in Sunday Night Football. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels led the commanders in passing with 217 yards and a touchdown.

Commanders kicker Drew Stevens scored the majority of the commanders’ points with four field goals — his longest one on the day coming from 56 yards.

The Chicago Bears defeated the Seattle Seahawks 34-17 on Nov. 2. Bears running back D’Andre Swift led the team with 69 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had his seventh game with over 100 receiving yards this season. He is currently averaging 123 yards per game this season.

The ninth week of the NFL season begins Nov. 5 when the Jacksonville Jaguars travel to M&T Bank Stadium to take on the Baltimore Ravens, available to watch on Prime Video.