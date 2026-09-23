Running back NFL season predictions

The Jambar

The weather is getting cooler, and the leaves are starting to turn, which means it’s time for The Jambar to submit its way-too-early predictions for the National Football League season.

Two weeks into the 2026-27 NFL campaign and there have already been some surprises. From head coach Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers stumbling with an 0-2 start to the Cincinnati Bengals embracing its — finally — healthy quarterback, this season is already shaping up to be one for the ages.

Before The Jambar establishes its predictions, let’s break down what has occurred thus far in the first two weeks of football.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills are maintaining their presence at the top of the AFC, with both teams flaunting perfect records. On the other side of the league, the NFC seems to be up for grabs.

Everyone expected the Los Angeles Rams to be the best team in the NFC by far and away, after the Rams brought Aaron Donald, three-time Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year, out of retirement to man the defensive line with the newly acquired defensive end Myles Garrett.

After getting humbled by the San Francisco 49ers in the first week, the Rams seem to have some work to do before catching its stride and meeting expectations.

Although there is plenty to talk about from the first two weeks of the season, we didn’t come here to give a recap — let’s get into some predictions.

The NFL has six major awards that it gives out at the end of each season, and The Jambar is going to predict each one before predicting the 2027 Super Bowl matchup.

For the MVP award, The Jambar predicts quarterback Patrick Mahomes from the Kansas City Chiefs is going to reclaim his spot as the best player in the NFL. Coming off of an ACL tear at the end of last season, many people were skeptical about how Mahomes would look when he came back this year. Through the first two weeks, he’s shown he still has the same arm for talent, and he’s not afraid to run the ball. Given the injury last year, Mahomes is also The Jambar’s pick to win the Comeback Player of the Year award.

The Offensive Player of the Year pick goes to running back Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts. Though the Colts have stumbled to an 0-2 start, Taylor has shown he is still the engine of head coach Shane Steichen’s offense. If the Colts put together any sort of win streak this season, it’ll be because of the All-Pro running back.

Defensive Player of the Year won’t be as easy to pick given Garrett’s slow start for the Rams in the first week. Since this award has essentially turned into the “Who can get the most sacks” award, The Jambar favors Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Trey Hendrickson to take the cake.

The best offensive and defensive rookies aren’t going to surprise anyone here, so The Jambar will make it brief — running back Jeremiyah Love from the Arizona Cardinals and defensive back Caleb Downs from the Dallas Cowboys.

With the awards predicted, let’s wrap this up with Super Bowl prediction. The 2027 Super Bowl in SoFi Stadium will be a matchup of historic underdogs between the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions, with quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills hoisting its first-ever Lombardi Trophy.





