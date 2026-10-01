Rock relocated on campus after almost 60 years

By Johnna Shaw / Jambar Contributor

Despite moving to a temporary new home, the rock at Youngstown State University remains an important part of campus life, as it has for nearly 60 years.

With ongoing construction at Kilcawley Center, the rock has been moved outside of the construction fence near Cushwa Hall.

The 33,000-pound rock was originally placed in front of Kilcawley Center in 1966 after being uncovered during construction.

A year later, a fraternity became the first group to paint it. Since then, students, faculty and student organizations have used the rock to promote events, write messages and show their support for YSU.

Jessica Gaskell, director of First Year Student Services and 2012 YSU alum, said the rock represents university pride and gives students an opportunity to leave their mark on campus.

“The rock to me is just a symbol of Youngstown State pride,” Gaskell said. “Knowing that you’ve signed the rock or you’ve contributed to the rock, that kind of leaves your mark here on campus.”

Gaskell said students often view painting the rock as one of the university’s biggest traditions. She said she remembers student organizations competing to be the last group to paint it at night, so it would be seen the next day.

She has painted the rock several times during her involvement in student government association and her sorority. Now, she continues the tradition by painting it each summer with students and orientation leaders.

Joy Polkabla Byers, vice president of student affairs and dean of students, said the rock gives students a way to express themselves and communicate with the campus community.

“It’s a tradition on this campus to sign it, or use it as a way to share their thoughts, express their points of view, promote an event,” Byers said.



The rock has been used to promote campus activities and causes including breast cancer and autism awareness. Byers said she hopes every student has an opportunity to sign or paint the rock during their time at YSU.

The tradition has also become part of first-year orientation. Carrie Miller, assistant director for FYSS, said new students and families were given the opportunity this year to sign the rock and leave messages when they sign the rock themselves.

Miller said the tradition connects current students with alumni. Some former students and alumni remembered signing the rock through their fraternities and sororities, and that the layers of paint also represent the rock’s history.

“I would tell them that I really would like to know how big the rock really is with all of the layers of paint,” Miller said.

The rock’s history will be recognized at YSU’s Homecoming this year, as the theme is “YSU Rocks,” celebrating 60 years since the rock was discovered.

The current move has raised concern among some students and faculty, but university officials said keeping the rock accessible is more important than its location. Gaskell said she was initially sad to see it move but understands the change is part of the Kilcawley renovation.

“That’s where the rock has always been,” Gaskell said. “It might be a little inconvenient right now, but in the long run, I think it’s going to pan out.”

Kilcawley Center renovations are expected to be completed by fall 2027.