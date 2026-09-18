Reeling into Cinema Hearts

By Scout Nicholson / The Jambar

With a simple slip of the tongue, Caroline Weinroth, lead singer of Cinema Hearts, made her presence known in Youngstown.

Weinroth and her band will perform Sept. 25 at The Wickyards at 711 Wick Ave., alongside local artists, Cora Reef and Skyrail. There is a $10 admission fee.

In an effort to learn more about Youngstown, Weinroth reached out to the public through social media.

In a post, she mispronounced Youngstown as “YUHNG-stin” and received backlash in the comments from viewers. From that video, Weinroth said she met plenty of local artists and got to know the city better.

“I’m happy, it goes to show you that sometimes if you make a mistake, it can blow up in unexpected ways. So, don’t be surprised if in my future posts I keep saying [Youngstown] wrong,” Weinroth said.

Cinema Hearts is based in Washington D.C. Weinroth is accompanied by bassist Massimo Zaru-Roque and drummer Danny Ortiz.

Weinroth said the band has a curated vibe based on her experience as a beauty pageant queen and a rock star. Weinroth won the titles of Miss Northern Virginia 2018 and Miss Roanoke Valley 2019.

“I really wanted to win Miss Virginia and perform [electric guitar] on the national TV program —- to show this is something women can do,” Weinroth said. “You don’t expect a woman who’s doing Miss America to have a rock band. You don’t expect an electric guitarist to be doing it in high heels. Heck, you don’t even expect an electric guitarist to be a woman.”

The band’s first EP, “Your Ideal,” was released in 2022, followed by its second EP “I Want You” in 2023.

Weinroth said the band’s newest single, “Nothing Now,” releases Sept. 4 as a precursor to its upcoming album, set to release in 2027.

The album will portray a more feminine energy, questioning what it means to be a woman, Weinroth said.

“I love that this next record, a lot of the lyrics were about … feeling like a trapped housewife in a relationship,” Weinroth said. “I love subverting feminine archetypes. So, the next album was kind of like the trad-housewife archetype. I just could not think of any other album or artist who was really writing about that in a sincere way.”

The band’s midwest tour kicks off Sept. 5, with stops in Ohio, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Illinois.

To learn more about Cinema Hearts, those interested can visit their website or listen to the band’s music on Spotify and Apple Music.









