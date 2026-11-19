By Mick Dillon / The Jambar

In a last-second finish at Stambaugh Stadium, the No. 3 Youngstown State University football team lost its final regular season game to No. 15 Illinois State University on Nov. 14.

Despite the loss, fifth-year senior Beau Brungard posted 178 passing yards and a touchdown and tacked on another 88 yards and two scores on the ground.

Senior Jaden Gilbert racked up another 107 yards of total offense on 17 touches to close out his senior night performance at the Ice Castle.

The Redbirds went three-and-out on their first drive and set up a 23-yard connection from Brungard to fifth-year senior Lynn Wyche-El on a long third down. Youngstown State finished off the series with a Brungard rushing touchdown to give the Penguins a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

Illinois State followed up with a touchdown drive of its own on a 12-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in a seven-yard rushing touchdown by sixth-year senior Victor Dawson for the Redbirds to tie the game 7-7 at the top of the second quarter.

The Redbirds continued in the second quarter with another long drive for a touchdown. Fifth-year senior Seth Glatz’s 20-yard rushing score capped off the nine-play, 74-yard drive for the Redbirds to go up 14-7 with just over three minutes remaining in the first half.

Youngstown State answered with a 28-yard field goal from fifth-year senior Andrew Lastovka to move its deficit to four points going into the second half.

The ’Guins opened the third quarter by marching 65 yards on a 12-play touchdown drive. Brungard added another rushing touchdown to give the Penguins a 17-14 lead.

Illinois State stalled out on the following drive with another three-and-out, which set the Penguins up for their fourth score of the game.

Brungard showed off his arm and completed 83% of passes for 42 yards on the scoring drive, capped it off with a seven-yard touchdown run to give the Penguins a 10-point lead in the third quarter. Junior Brandon Chambers Jr. forced a fumble on the Redbirds’ following drive. The Penguins jumped on the fumble and began their next drive in Illinois State territory.

While the Penguins’ first drive of the fourth quarter started on their opponent’s side of the field, they stalled out after six plays and only 11 yards. Lastovka topped it off with a 45-yard field goal to extend Youngstown State’s lead to 27-14.

With time winding down, the Redbirds followed up with a quick five-play, 75-yard drive for a 27-yard touchdown pass to move the score to 27-21 with just over 11 minutes remaining in the game.

A Youngstown State three-and-out gave the ball back to Illinois State, and the Redbirds took advantage by putting together an 89-yard touchdown drive to regain the lead.

The Penguins put together two rushes for 16 yards on the following drive before Brungard delivered a 59-yard strike to fifth-year senior Bryan Hunt to give the Penguins a 33-28 lead with 2:13 remaining in the contest.

With their backs against the wall, the Redbirds put together a 12-play, 73-yard drive to regain the lead with just nine seconds left on the clock. The Penguins got the ball back, but a Brungard interception sealed the ’Guins fate in their final regular season matchup.

The Penguins dropped to No. 6 in the STATS Perform ECS Top 25. All eyes now turn to the playoff committee, which will decide the seeding for the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs which begin Nov. 28.