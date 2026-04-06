RAYE of sunshine streams hope

By Nicarlyle Hanchard and Katelyn Obermiyer / The Jambar

Hopeful music usually presents itself in a subtle and mellow manner, but ‘THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.,’ released March 27 by singer-songwriter RAYE, ups the ante in highlighting what it takes to overcome and better oneself.

In her second studio album, RAYE takes listeners through a 1-hour, 13-minute journey of love, heartbreak, empowerment and the refreshing feeling on the other side. Direct and pointed topics paired with orchestral instruments and a theatrical production sustain the style synonymous with RAYE’s music.

The 17-track album opens with a poetic, spoken introduction, “Intro: Girl Under The Grey Cloud.,” that sets the feel of black-and-white film and sound and thunder as a sonic metaphor for the storm of emotions the album explores.

Track two, “I Will Overcome.,” emphasizes empowerment with a monotonous drum beat reflecting perseverance. Lyrics of RAYE’s experience being compared to other singers on social media, such as fellow and late British singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse, explore themes of self esteem.

Layered with allusions to playwright William Shakespeare’s most famous works, “The WhatsApp Shakespeare.” At track four, the song feeds listeners with regret for dating a Romeo-type lover and the empty feeling after a breakup. The notification sound effects in the chorus also blend a modern feel with historic language.

“Winter Woman.” at track five brings back RAYE’s lyrical imagery to express feeling cold and numb after a relationship ends. Its tone of desperation for relief reminds fans of her 2023 hit, “Escapism.”

“Click Clack Symphony.,” featuring composer and producer Hans Zimmer, reflects the resilient theme with marching beats as RAYE metaphorically gathers her listeners for an empowering night out — with “her girls.”

Close to the middle of the album, RAYE slows down the project’s progression with an echo-filled ballad offering listeners comforting acknowledgement of their struggles in “I Know You’re Hurting.” Here, she addresses listeners directly with the lyrics, “If you’re listening to this, I need you to hear me now / Don’t you give up on your life / Stay with me now.”

“Life Boat.” floats in as track eight to pick up the album’s spirits after the low point of “I Know You’re Hurting.” A techno production on top of introspective pleas reempower listeners to bounce back after dark times.

The first single from the album, “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!,” has amassed over 650 million streams on Spotify as RAYE enthralls listeners with a high-tempo plea to find a matrimonial match. Her fast-delivered lyrics in the bridge sparked a TikTok dance trend to keep up with the artist’s confidently desperate call.

“Fields. (feat. Grandad Michael)” sees RAYE partner with her grandfather, a fellow singer for track 14, to explore nostalgia for a feeling of childhood bliss and a resilience to move on.

RAYE ushers in “Happier Times Ahead.” as track 16 to reflect a variety of lovers’ experiences with loss and the hope in moving forward.

To wrap up the album, RAYE speaks directly to listeners again with “Fin.” as she asks them to reflect on their own experience with the themes of the album. The lyrics, “I’m asking that if hope didn’t find you, my friend / We advise you to listen again,” encompass the artist’s direct attempts to resonate the lessons with audiences.

Through thematic jazz, R&B and pop melodies, RAYE’s second studio album sets up hope for the future of the British singer’s musical masterpieces — and the location of her husband.