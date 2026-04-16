Questions with The Bible Talks

By Benjamin Davis / The Jambar

The Bible Talks will host an event called “We Had These Questions Too” at 1 p.m. April 20 around the Daniel H. Becker Family Fountain Commons at Youngstown State University.

Josiah Klaserner, freshman civil engineering major and member of The Bible Talks, said the event is meant to spread the Christian message to the YSU community.

“The event we have in mind is an evangelistic event,” Klaserner said. “We are doing a presentation of the Gospel accompanied by testimonies of some of our fellow brothers and sisters.”

The event will focus on a large Q&A segment towards the end. Anyone is free to participate and ask the event organizers questions.

“We’re going to have some worship music as well, and it’s going to finish off with a large Q&A,” Klaserner said. “People can come up and ask us the questions they have, and we can really help them in their walk towards Jesus Christ.”

The Q&A is meant to help attendees answer difficult questions they may have regarding faith. Klaserner said the group hopes that the event can help attendees come to an answer.

“Some of the questions people have struggled with a lot [are] like, ‘Why does it have to be Christianity?’ or ‘If God is so good, then why is there suffering in the world?’ or ‘Can Christianity and science really coexist?’” Klaserner said. “Those are questions that we are researching for and really preparing for so that way we can have answers for people when they come with them.”

Klaserner said the main motivator for this event is a sense of responsibility in spreading the Christian message at YSU.

“The reason we’re doing this is because we have a burden for the souls of the people on this campus, and we are here to present the truth of the gospel,” Klaserner said.

The Bible Talks is a Christian organization based in Canfield, but the group maintains a presence at YSU.

“They are a Christian organization that works through Old North Church in Canfield, and they’re here on campus,” Klaserner said. “Our pastor is Pastor Bruce [Chimani], and they’re here on campus to teach people, train people and preach the word of God.”

The Bible Talks holds meetings at 4 p.m. every Monday in the Williamson College of Business Administration. Those interested in more information can call 330-942-7636.