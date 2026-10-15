Providing prospects for young professionals

By Joslyn DelSignore and Natallia Crank / The Jambar

Through a series of mixers and public events, Mahoning Valley Young Professionals is determined to show young people all of the opportunities the Valley has to offer.

MVYP works to provide networking opportunities to young citizens and connect them with local businesses.

Cameron Sobnosky, executive director of MVYP, said being involved with the organization comes with various learning opportunities and experiences.

“They can learn how to network, they can learn how to talk to each other … if you’re an intern, for example, maybe you get in front of a company that you didn’t know was hiring,” Sobnosky said.

Brandon Sklenar, MVYP board president, said meeting people, whether for business or friendship, is one of the advantages of the organization.

“Learning how to network with people is an invaluable skill in today’s world … being able to meet people from all kinds of different backgrounds and talk to them and share life experiences,” Sklenar said. “That’s probably the biggest benefit that MVYP brings in.”

Sobnosky is also executive coordinator at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber, which MVYP became an affiliate over a year ago.

“With the affiliation, we were giving the Mahoning Valley Young Professional organization more opportunities to get in front of sponsors and do a bigger outreach than they were able to do,” Sobnosky said.

Sobnosky said the affiliation makes MVYP stand out because it gives them a larger platform to reach more businesses and connect young people.

“We’re able to connect to the entirety of the chamber membership, which is almost 3,000 businesses,” Sobnosky said. “These businesses are learning all about the Mahoning Valley Young Professionals.”

MVYP hosts monthly mixers in local locations to give young professionals opportunities to get together.

One of MVYP’s main events is 25 Under 35, which highlights 25 young professionals under 35 throughout the tri-county area who excel in careers, academics and businesses.

“It’s a beautiful night. There’s 400 people that usually come to that, and it’s a really cool event to just showcase all of those young professionals for their great work in the area,” Sklenar said.

MVYP will host its first members-only mixer at Aqua Pazzo in Boardman on Oct. 22. According to the MVYP website, the next mixer open to the public will be Nov. 19 at Kennsington Golf Simulator Lounge in Canfield. Those interested can purchase tickets on the MVYP website.

“The amount of support these groups give people, it helps you get out of your comfort zone, and that’s the only way you’re going to improve your skills, improve things, is get out there more,” Sobnosky said.

Sklenar said MVYP wants to expand the mixers to Trumbull County, Columbiana County and Western Pennsylvania.

Sobnosky said MVYP has a mission to show young professionals all of the opportunities they have locally, rather than having to move away.

“We want to show them at all stages of their life and career, this is a place to be,” Sobnosky said.

The MVYP’s main goal is to get its program titled GIVES started again. GIVES is a development that will let young professionals lend a hand to nonprofit initiatives.

“Our No. 1 right now is to get GIVES back in motion. I think there’s a huge need in this area not only from people who want to volunteer, but also nonprofits in the area that need the help,” Sklenar said.

MVYP has approximately 230 members. Sobnosky said anyone can join, but its target audience is under the age of 35. Memberships have a fee of $100 a year, which includes free tickets to monthly mixers.

For more information on MVYP and memberships, those interested can visit mymvyp.com.