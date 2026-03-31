‘Project Hail Mary’ blasts off to excellence

By Joshua Robison / The Jambar

The science fiction genre of film has always had the power to wow audiences. When “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope” released in 1977, audiences were astounded with what could be done with one movie. Even today, science fiction continues to transcend reality and tell incredible stories that force all who watch to be paralyzed with amazement.

Another film that sets an example of such excellence is “Project Hail Mary,” based on the 2021 novel of the same name by Andy Weir. In the film, a lone astronaut named Ryland Grace, played by actor Ryan Gosling, wakes up in the middle of space with no memory.

As time passes, Grace gradually regains his memory and is tasked with discovering the reason why the sun is dying and how he can stop it. During his mission, Grace meets a single alien, who he later names Rocky, and they must collaborate to save both of their worlds.

There are not enough words that can be said about the level of excellence that this film achieves. Every element of this is displayed with absolute perfection. Gosling’s performance, the cinematography, video effects, story and set design are all sublime.

What makes this film even more amazing is the fact that green screens or blue screens were absent during its production. In an article from The Hollywood Reporter, Christopher Miller, codirector of the movie, said the film’s production used large, constructed sets.

“What’s so fun about the movie is that there is no green screen in the movie whatsoever. Not a single green– or blue screen was used,” Miller said in the article. “The whole ship was built as a set from the inside. We had a huge section of the exterior of the ship on the outside that we built. [Rocky] was really with us at all times.”

Rocky was physically present in the film as a puppet, controlled and voiced by puppeteer James Ortiz. Puppetry is a filmmaking element making a resurgence in Hollywood as director, producer and screenwriter Christopher Nolan is reportedly using a massive puppet in his upcoming film, “The Odyssey.”

With the absence of green screens, this film is even more impressive than viewers originally perceived. The combination of video effects, computer-generated imagery and practical effects are blended so effortlessly that it makes “The Flash” from 2023 look like a middle school YouTube video.

Another great element of “Project Hail Mary” is the emotional pull that it has on the audiences. It makes viewers want to laugh and cry at the same time. This is caused by the heart-warming character dynamic between Grace and Rocky.

Their dialogue is some of the funniest interactions between two characters in the genre. Their dynamic is so easy to fall in love with. Rocky’s broken sentences and puppy-like behavior are impossible to dislike.

“Project Hail Mary” is undoubtedly one of the greatest science fiction films to have ever been made and will be up for the 2027 Academy Awards. The film has great chances of being in contention for best picture, best leading actor, best cinematography and best set design and many other categories.