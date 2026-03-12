Price of spinning in style

The Jambar

Once regarded as a relic of the past, vinyl records have spun their way into the hearts of younger generations, such as Generation Z, as these digital natives search for a physical connection to music, art and community.

However, despite the benefits of listening to artists’ creations in this old-school way, the price of buying new records can make a wallet sing with sorrow — and make the experience unobtainable for some listeners. To combat the high price tags, listeners can employ a multitude of strategies to mix records with affordability.

According to a 2025 article from Discogs, the average price of records increased almost 24% from 2020 to 2025 — with an estimated average for a mint-condition record at around $37. These high prices can prevent users from purchasing records and experiencing the emotional benefits.

Spinning records in analog fashion can elicit positive emotions that improve listeners’ well-being. According to a 2025 article from Twlinch, records can give listeners a sense of nostalgia that evokes happiness and creates a more mindful listening experience.

In addition, records can provide a sense of community for listeners with shared interests. In reference to a 2025 article from Taylor, buying records can cultivate connection among listeners, whether listening to the music or shopping in stores.

While there’s always digital streaming options, where listeners can stream music for a monthly fee or free with ads, these avenues don’t provide the same benefits of tangibility and in-store connection that records can.

To enjoy the benefits of records with a limited budget, there are multiple strategies to save money so listeners can sing along to the music with less worries.

If listeners aren’t shopping around for a specific album, buying records from garage sales, thrift stores or second-hand stores can help lower the price tag. According to Big Fudge Vinyl, these options allow shoppers to find more affordable records than brand-new pressings and may even help collectors find better listening equipment or vintage deals for less.

However, buyers must be aware of the common conditions of records and examine second-hand options at their own discretion to make sure they’re still getting a usable product.

For those looking to buy new albums by current artists, waiting for sales or promotions with retailers or online companies can help turn down the volume of the price. Additionally, local record stores may run sales on specific records, and shoppers can benefit from the sale while supporting community businesses.

But if a listener really wants to buy a new album that comes at a hefty price, then making a priority list of records to purchase can help shoppers discern which investments they want with certainty. To help, people can also track the prices and market of specific records on websites such as Discogs to see if they’re purchasing at a reasonable price.

With ways to save on records, fans can now focus their musical attention on Record Store Day in April, where select local music stores will receive limited-edition records and exclusive content for listeners to explore. Those interested in learning more about music offerings or participating locations can visit the RSD website.

While record collecting may come at a high cost, the benefits of physically connecting through tangible records, in-store community and connections to other music lovers can be worth the price if listeners play their cards — or records — right.









