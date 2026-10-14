Postseason baseball burns through October

By Joshua Robison The Jambar

After games that left baseball fans on the edge of their seat, as of Oct. 11, the Major League Baseball Postseason has been whittled down to four teams as the American League Championship Series and National League Championship Series are in full swing.

The Cleveland Guardians came back from a two-game deficit against the Chicago White Sox in the American League Division Series, winning three straight games against Chicago.

The Guardians took the lead in the third inning of Game Three on Oct. 7 after designated hitter Jo Adell hit a three-run triple, which led the Guardians to a 9-3 victory.

The Guardians saw another victory Oct. 8 against the White Sox with a final score 9-5. The Guardians rallied while down 4-3 in the fifth inning and had a six-run sixth inning off of five hits.

Game Five ended in a 2-0 victory for the Guardians on Oct. 10 after third baseman José Ramírez brought in the teams only two runs with a home run in the fourth inning.

The White Sox broke a postseason record as the lineup struck out 75 times in a single series.

The New York Yankees’ season ended via the sweep by the Tampa Bay Rays in the National League Division Series. In Game Two on Oct. 5, the Yankees fell short as designated hitter Ben Rice brought in the only two runs for the Yankees.

In Game Three on Oct. 7, the Rays came out on top with a 4-3 win, advancing them to the ALCS.

The Milwaukee Brewers surpassed the San Diego Padres in the NLDS, winning 3-1 in the series. Game Two went to the Brewers in a 4-3 victory. Brewers left fielder Jackson Churio led the offense with two of the team’s three RBIs.

In Game Three on Oct. 6, the Padres flipped the score card and won 4-3. Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth batted 2-for-2 with a home run leading the offense.

The Brewers came back in Game Four on Oct. 7 with a 3-1 win on 10 hits. Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. drove in the Padres’ only run.

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Atlanta Braves by 3-1. The only win by the Braves was Game Two with a final score of 3-2. Braves center fielder Michael Harris II batted 3-for-5 with a double and a triple.

Game Three on Oct. 6 saw another win for the Dodgers as starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto led the effort pitching seven innings, earning 10 strikeouts and giving up four hits and one run.

The Braves’ single run came from a single off of catcher Drake Baldwin, where left fielder and shortstop Mauricio Dubón scored.

The Dodgers took Game Four in a final score of 4-1, as the Dodgers pitching staff struck out eight and gave up five hits. Centerfielder Andy Pages led the team’s offense going 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

The Brewers won Game One of the NLCS against the Dodgers 2-1 with a home run from Brewers second baseman Brice Turang in the fourth inning and right fielder Luis Lara with an RBI in the fifth.

Fans can watch the remaining Champion Series Games live on Fox Sports or TBS.



