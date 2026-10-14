Penguins split series in Fort Wayne

By William Staten The Jambar

After taking down Robert Morris University at Zidian Family Arena, the Youngstown State University volleyball team traveled to Fort Wayne, Indiana, to face Purdue University Fort Wayne in a two-game series Oct. 9-10.

In Game One, junior Kylie Surratt recorded 15 kills for 32% of the team’s 42 kills on the day. Surratt also had an attack percentage of 41.4%, the highest among all players on both teams.

The Penguins made 14 attack errors against the Mastodons, half to Purdue Fort Wayne’s total of 28 in the game. Youngstown State had 19 blocks, eight more than Purdue Fort Wayne.

The first three sets of the game were within four points or less, where the ’Guins led 2-1. In the fourth and final set, Surratt made the final kill to end the set 25-17 and seal the win for the Penguins.

In Game Two the following day, Surratt followed up yesterday’s performance on the court with 17 kills while attacking at 29.5%. Sophomore Layne Graffice joined Surratt at the top of the stat sheet with 14 kills and an attack percentage of 26.5%.

Both teams had the same number of kills with 57. However, Youngstown State made 18 attack errors Day Two, double that of the Mastodons. Purdue Fort Wayne also posted a season-high 38.4% in attacking percentage compared to the Penguins’ 25.2%.

Purdue Fort Wayne made 14 blocks to Youngstown State’s seven as the Mastodons contained the Penguins’ offense across four sets to win the game 3-1.

Surratt leads the team this season in kills with 240, followed by Graffice with 160 and sophomore Ava Stratton with 142. Freshman Korina Barber joins Surratt as the only two Penguins this season to play 67 sets.

The Penguins have a 3-3 conference record, and rank sixth in Horizon League standings. Youngstown State continues its road trip this weekend with a two-game series against Cleveland State University on Oct. 16-17.