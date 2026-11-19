By William Staten / The Jambar

Two weeks ago at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Kentucky, the Youngstown State University football team scored nine touchdowns against Murray State University on Nov. 7. The Penguins’ 62-35 win over the Racers marked Youngstown State’s sixth consecutive win.

After Murray State punted on its opening drive, fifth-year senior Beau Brungard led the Penguins down the field before throwing a touchdown to sophomore Max Welter for Welter’s first touchdown since the Sept. 12 game against Duquesne University.

The Racers responded with a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 before junior Antuan Gardner scored a nine-yard rushing touchdown to put the Penguins ahead. Murray State drove down the field, but the Penguins defense forced a turnover on downs.

Brungard used the field position and threw his second touchdown of the game to fifth-year senior Bryan Hunt. After the Racers punted again, Brungard unleashed a 45-yard pass to senior Lynn Wyche-El and threw a third touchdown to fifth-year senior Fresh Walters.

The Racers turned the ball over on downs for the second time, and Brungard capped off a five-play drive with his fourth touchdown — this time a 28-yard pass to Wyche-El. At halftime, the Penguins led 35-7.

Youngstown State received the ball to start the second half, and Gardner punched in a two-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 35. Murray State responded with its second touchdown, and a failed onside kick by the Racers set up the Penguins in Murray State’s territory.

Senior Jaden Gilbert racked off a 16-yard run to put the Penguins next to the goal line, where they punched in a two-yard touchdown to set the score at 49-14. Murray State scored another touchdown in response, but Gilbert capped off the ensuing Penguins drive with a second straight touchdown.

Brungard and the other starters were taken out of the game with the score at 56-28 after a fourth touchdown from Murray State. Youngstown State sophomore Malachi Lewis helped lead a 10-play drive down the field before throwing a touchdown to Walters, which tallied a ninth touchdown to the Penguins’ total. The team attempted to go for the two-point conversion to run up the score but failed.

Murray State scored a fifth and final touchdown in garbage time before the game ended with a 62-35 victory for Youngstown State.