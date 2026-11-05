Penguins make splash under new leadership

By Gracie Pesa / Jambar Contributor

The Youngstown State University swimming and diving team made big waves at its most recent meet, the Akron Zips Classic on Oct. 16-17 inside Oliver J. Ocasek Natatourium in Akron.

Senior Adrian Andres was among many who set personal records Oct. 17. He won the 100-yard breaststroke against competitors from programs such as The Ohio State University.

Behind the Penguins’ progress is a new coaching philosophy. In her first season as head coach, Hannah Saiz is using her passion for swimming to help her athletes develop their skills, build confidence and grow as individuals.

She said she’s bringing energy and enthusiasm to her coaching and aims to incorporate fun into a sport that revolves around the grind.

Despite her success as a swimmer, including winning an individual national title and competing at the U.S. Olympic trials, Saiz said her experience could sometimes impact her coaching.

“I was unique among my peers and very, very different from most of the individuals that I swam with in how I conceptualize training, how I conceptualize swimming,” Saiz said. “I expected my athletes to think and believe exactly what I thought and believed.”

Saiz said she had to recognize that not every athlete would be as immoderately devoted as she was.

“It doesn’t matter if the program is perfect if they don’t believe in what it is that we’re doing,” Saiz said.

Saiz said she wants her team to feel heard, respected and seen so they can perform at a high level. Andres said he was motivated to perform at a high level from the competition.

“Once we found out Ohio State was going there, everybody was really excited to have fast races, have fast swimmers. I think that’s what fired me up,” Andres said.

After growing up swimming but quitting in high school, sophomore Chloe Moore said the program has reawakened her love for the sport.

“It’s worth it for all the opportunities and connections we’re given,” Moore said.

With a new season and new leadership, Moore said she believes the program is heading in the right direction.

“Everyone’s always scared of change, but I think that this change has been very beneficial for the team,” Moore said.

Both Andres and Moore said Saiz’s coaching philosophy is shaping the team’s approach to swimming and competition.

“One of the biggest things that we spent the early season on was talking about the direction that we want our culture to go, how we want to build something incredible here and it starts with putting together a really good foundation,” Saiz said.

The Penguins will return to the pool Nov. 19-21 for the YSU Invitational inside Beeghly Natatorium.