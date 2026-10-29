Penguins look to improve for 2026-27 season

By James Westover The Jambar

The Youngstown State University basketball team and third-year head coach Ethan Faulkner are looking for a big year on the hardwood for the upcoming 2026-27 collegiate season.

The ’Guins are coming off a 15-17 record in nonconference play and 8-12 in the Horizon League, with a championship loss to rival Robert Morris University on March 4 that ended last season.

Youngstown State returns with sophomore Jaiden Haynes, who appeared in 21 games last season and averaged over four points a game. Haynes’ role is expected to increase after senior Bryson Dawkins graduates, which will leave room for Haynes to fill the guard role.

In the Horizon League Men’s Basketball Preseason Preview, Faulkner said he believes Haynes’ skills will be vital for the team.

“I really believe he would have been in the conversation for freshman of the year last year had it not been for injuries,” Faulkner said. “[He’s] had as a good summer as I’ve seen in my time in Youngstown, has really developed his body, you know, he’s gotten more athletic. His game has really developed, you know, in all facets — super excited about where he’s at, going to be a big piece to our team.”

In addition to Haynes, the ’Guins will rely on their incoming talent from the transfer portal — eight in total.

Fifth-year senior Jeff Nwankwo transferred from the University of Oklahoma and appeared in 24 games for the Sooners in the 2025-26 after missing the 2024-25 season due to injury.

Before his days as a Sooner, Nwankwo was recognized on the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I All-America First team in 2023-24.

Another addition for the Penguins is the new center player, senior Kelvin Amoako. The 6-foot-11 senior brings his skills from Indiana University Indianapolis where he spent the last two seasons.

Faulkner said he is excited for Youngstown State’s new front court players, including Amoako, for the team’s defense.

“Our issue defensively the last year has been defensive rebounding, so really excited about, you know, some of our front court adds,” Faulkner said.

Last season, Amoako averaged 10 points and over seven rebounds a game. He also recorded five double-doubles as a junior.

The Penguins found sharpshooting skills in junior Linus Holmstrom, a transfer from Virginia Military Institute, with an average of over 39% on 3-point shots in the 2025-26 season.

This season’s other transfers include seniors Jermaine Coleman and Jamar Livingston and sophomores Dom Aekins, Japhet Moupadele and Jayden Tyler who will look to help the ’Guins continue their seasons of success.

The team also bolstered with the selection of four true freshmen to go along with the transfer portal talent — freshmen Kaelen Destin, Elijah Summers-Livingston, Jacob Spurlock and Andrew Adcock-Vidouria.

The Penguins schedule is also loaded this season s in nonconference play, with teams from top NCAA Division I conferences.

For the first time in program history, the Penguins will face four Power Four conference opponents — The Ohio State University on Nov. 6, University of Cincinnati on Nov. 18, University of South Carolina on Dec. 12 and University of Mississippi on Dec. 15.

It will also mark the first time in program history that Youngstown State will play two opponents from the Southeastern Conference.

The Penguins will open their season Nov. 2 on the road against St. Bonaventure University in New York.