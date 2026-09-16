Penguins fried in Kentucky football

By William Staten / The Jambar

Against its Football Bowl Subdivision opponent, University of Kentucky, the Youngstown State University football team traveled Sept. 5 to Lexington, Kentucky, for a game that resulted in a 45-14 loss for the ’Guins.

The Wildcats went on a streak of four straight touchdowns in the first and second quarters, where Youngstown State junior Payton Bjork muffed a punt after the defense made a stop.

The ’Guins got on the board with a touchdown pass from fifth-year senior Beau Brungard to senior Lynn Wyche-El.

Wyche-El, a transfer from Grand Valley State University, said he is beginning to feel more comfortable in the offensive led by Mike Yurcich, offensive coordinator.

“I became more comfortable in the system and more comfortable with Beau,” Wyche-El said. “That’s really it, just getting more comfortable.”

Fifth-year senior Desmeal Leigh and senior Dev Holman were ruled out for the game against Duquesne University on Sept. 12 after sustaining injuries at Kroger Field.

Head coach Doug Phillips said conditioning for players and coaches moved in the right direction with the high temperature on the field.

“I think someone told me it was over 120 [degrees Farenheit] on the field,” Phillips said. “We’ve done the right things conditioning wise.”

Senior Jaden Gilbert led in rushing yards behind Brungard, with 50 yards and a touchdown on five carries against the Wildcats’ defense. Throughout the first three games of the season, the running back gained 187 all-purpose yards, four touchdowns on 17 carries and eight receptions.

The Penguins return to action against South Dakota State University on Sept. 19 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. Youngstown State will try to remain undefeated at home against the University of South Dakota on Sept. 26. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+.