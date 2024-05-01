Oliver signs with Titans, three invited to NFL Rookie Minicamps

By John Ostapowicz / The Jambar

With the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, Youngstown State University’s former wide receiver Bryce Oliver signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans.

Although Oliver was the only Penguin to sign with an NFL team, three YSU athletes received 2024 NFL Rookie Minicamp invitations.

Former quarterback Mitch Davidson will work out with the San Francisco 49ers, former defensive back Marcus Hooker will visit the Indianapolis Colts, and former offensive lineman Ryan Johnson will attend the New England Patriots rookie minicamp.

All four players had the opportunity to showcase their skills at the 2024 YSU Pro Day, where scouts from the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers and 49ers were present.

Oliver finished his three-year career at Youngstown State with 26 touchdowns over 33 games. He broke the program record for career receiving touchdowns against Duquesne University in the first round of the FCS Playoffs.

He also leaves YSU with 147 receptions and 2,065 yards, averaging 14 yards per catch.

As a Penguin, Davidson had a standout season in 2023, as he passed for 3,088 yards, completed 256 of 368 attempts and recorded 24 touchdowns. He also set four season records for completions, yards, attempts and completion percentage.

In 2022, Hooker transferred from The Ohio State University. As a Penguin, he played in 19 games and recorded 74 tackles.

Johnson was a member of YSU’s program for three seasons and started in 28 games. In 2023, he started all 13 games at right guard.