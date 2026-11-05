NFL photographer displays decades of work

By Joshua Robison / The Jambar

To capture an image means to capture a moment in history, especially in professional sports. The Butler Institute of American Art opened the “Michael Zagaris: 60 years of NFL Photography” exhibit that displays photos taken by Michael Zagaris, former San Francisco 49ers team photographer.

“I’ve always approached [photography] more with a sense of photojournalism,” Zagaris said. “I’ve always tried to shoot whatever I’m shooting, be it football, music, fashion as a photojournalist, and I want to shoot it from the inside out.”

Zagaris’s career extends over 60 years. He became the 49ers’ team photographer in 1973 for 52 seasons. Zagaris has taken photos of 44 Super Bowl games, as well as 12 World Series and 14 MLB All-Star games.

His work consists of photos of the locker room, in-game action and intimate moments with players and coaches. One of his most notable pieces is a photo of former 49ers coach Bill Wash and former quarterback Joe Montana at the 1985 NFC Championship game against the Chicago Bears.

Where Zagaris began looked different from how photographers start their careers today. Zagaris said he attributes his success to timely luck.

“I was born in the right place, at the right time, in the right era because doing what I do now and starting out the way I did — I could never do that now,” Zagaris said.

Zagaris had other professional goals before becoming a photographer. He said he took photos as a hobby, opposed to professionally.

“I had always taken pictures as a kid — always had a camera — but it was more to have fun,” Zagaris said.

Before photography, Zagaris dreamed of playing in the NFL, running for Congress and becoming U.S. president.

He attended George Washington University and worked part-time for former White House Press Secretary Pierre Salinger, then worked for Robert Kennedy, former U.S. attorney general and New York State Senator.

After Kennedy was killed, which Zagaris was present for, he said he decided he didn’t want to pursue law.

“That was the end of law school,” Zagaris said. “My parents freaked. They said, ‘So what are you going to do now?’ I said, ‘You know what? I don’t know, but I’ll know it when I see it.’”

Zagaris’s passion for photography sparked after an interview with musician Eric Clapton, where he thought highly of a proof sheet of photos Zagaris presented to him.

“[Clapton] says, ‘Can we use these?’ And I said, ‘For what?’ [Clapton] says, ‘Album song books … look man, we’ll pay you,’ Zagaris said. “I went, ‘Cool.’ [Clapton] says, ‘The writing’s all right, but you should be like doing this for a gig.’ Bingo — that was it. I thought that’s what I’m going to do.”

With his experience in the industry, Zagaris said it’s important for new photographers to have as many experiences as possible.

“Take any opportunity that you can. Learn from people that are in the business — network — because sometimes you’ll meet somebody that seems pretty innocuous, and you can find a way, [and] they can turn you onto something you can’t even imagine you’d be doing,” Zagaris said.

The gallery will be on display until April 27, 2027, in Donnell Sports Gallery on the first floor of the museum.