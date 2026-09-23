NFL offenses light up stat sheets

By Ethan Kerr / The Jambar

Week two of the National Football League season kicked off in a game that saw the Buffalo Bills defeat the Detroit Lions 41-31 on Sept. 17. Both teams’ quarterbacks racked up seven combined touchdowns through the air with Josh Allen throwing three for the Bills and Jared Goff throwing four for the Lions.

Both offenses combined for a game total of 801 yards of total offense. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for the Lions led the game in receiving yards with 142 yards and two touchdowns, while Bills running back James Cook led the game in rushing yards with 135. Cook led the league in rushing yards in the second week.

The New Orleans Saints took down the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 20 in a game 24-17. The Saints scored 15 straight points in the fourth quarter.

The Ravens drove the ball down the field in the final minutes of the game. With 1:15 left in the game, safety Julian Blackmon intercepted Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s pass to win the game for the Saints. Saints quarterback Tyler Shough led the game with 254 passing yards.

The New England Patriots defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-3. The Patriots defense held the Steelers to no touchdowns. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye led the game in passing yards with 208 yards running back TreVyon Henderson played in his first game of the season after missing last week’s game with an injury. Henderson led the game in rushing yards with 76 yards and one touchdown.

The Chicago Bears had the biggest drop off in scoring this week, with three points after 59 points the week prior. The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Bears 9-3 with neither team scoring a touchdown. Bears quarterback Caleb Willams exited the game early with a hamstring injury.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy led all quarterbacks in completion percentage with 90.9% completing 20 passes and having two incomplete passes against the Miami Dolphins. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba continued to make plays this week as he had 155 receiving yards and three touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-19. The game had a weather delay at 4:06 p.m. and resumed at 6:15 p.m. with two minutes left in the fourth quarter. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson led the game with 238 passing yards. Watson also led the Browns in rushing yards with 22.

The Green Bay Packers defeated the New York Jets in overtime 20-17 when kicker Trey Smack made a 26-yard field goal to win the game for the Packers. Jets quarterback Geno Smith led the game in passing yards with 241. Running back Breece Hall led the Jets in receiving with 63, and rushing yards with 29.

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Washington Commanders 37-20. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott led the game in passing yards with 279 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Ceedee Lamb led the game in receiving yards with 153. Despite exiting the game earlier with an elbow injury, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels led the game in rushing yards with 69.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Indianapolis Colts in overtime 33-30 when kicker Harrison Butker made a field goal to win the game for the Chiefs. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the game with 382 passing yards. Mahomes led all players in passing yards on the week. Running back Kenneth Walker led the game with 117 rushing yards. Tight end Travis Kelce had the most receiving yards with 101.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the New York Giants 28-6 on Monday, Sept. 21. Rams receiver Devante Adams had more receiving yards than any other player this week with 195 yards. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald played in his first football game in two years after previously retiring after the 2023 season.

The season continues at 8:15 p.m on Sept. 24 where the Atlanta Falcons travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers.