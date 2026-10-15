Music doesn’t stop for Brake Fluid

By Scout Nicholson / The Jambar

Learning to navigate through the Youngstown music scene is what alternative duo Brake Fluid, consisting of lyricist and guitarist Kay Bender and drummer Peter Burger, has done for the past two years.

“My life tends to be waves, and I would say that’s where the term Brake Fluid comes in. The fluidity of life, and sometimes those sudden stops, and I don’t know where I’m going,” Bender said. “I tend to have moments where I feel stuck, everything is falling on me and I have nowhere to go and all I have is music.”

As the lyricist of the group, Bender said music is a way for her to properly express emotions that she can’t explain through words.

Bender, South Carolina native, moved to Youngstown in 2023 and formed the band in 2024 after meeting Burger at an open mic night.

Bender said the band formed that night, and Burger served as her mentor, making her dream of having a band come true.

“I’ve never had a band before in my life, so I didn’t know how to start a band or what to do. So, [Burger] became my mentor in a way and helped me make my dream become a reality,” Bender said. “I always wanted to have a band. I was going to these open mics, just playing the songs. He saw me doing what I was doing and wanted to make it a band.”

So far, Brake Fluid has released three demos on Bandcamp, including “RDL,” “Over Here” and its most recent demo, “Car Parts,” released in August and recorded in Nashville.

Bender said the band has considered moving its music to streaming services, but she said she feels Bandcamp better helps the band keep producing music.

“[Bandcamp] helps me make more music, and that’s what I really care about the most — I want to be able to make more music. I don’t want to have to work a job and be a slave to the corporations because I want to be an artist,” Bender said.

The band stays active in the Youngstown music scene, with performances scheduled Oct. 16 at Westside Bowl and Nov. 6 at Penguin City Brewing Co. Bender said attending local shows can keep the area’s music alive.

“I really want to express that to people, that they should really see shows. Not even just our shows, anyone’s. Just be a part of the scene and keep local music alive because Youngstown music means a lot to me, and I don’t like going to a show and no one’s there,” Bender said.

Bender said she has a whole album’s worth of music to release, but it’s just a matter of recording and mixing it. The band’s next song titled “Get Your Car Runnin’” is currently being mixed, with no set release date. Bender said the band’s goal for this year is to record music, build up its performances and connect more with its audience.

Those interested in Brake Fluid can visit its Bandcamp or www.brakefluid.rocks.