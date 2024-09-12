Music at Noon in full swing

By Brookelynn Roush and Hannah Werle / The Jambar

For over four decades, residents of Youngstown and the surrounding communities have had the opportunity to experience the magic of music and art on Wednesday afternoons.

Music at Noon started when The Butler Institute of Art collaborated with Youngstown State University’s Dana School of Music and University Theater to showcase the arts in the weekly series.

The season began Sept. 4 with the first Music at Noon of the school year. From now until Nov. 20, Music at Noon will occur weekly on Wednesdays. The season will resume after winter break Jan. 22.

The Music at Noon series promotes Cliffe College of Creative Arts and Dana, allowing opportunities for students to perform and for the community to be exposed to the arts.

According to YSU’s website, “Those who attend Music at Noon can be surrounded by American art in numerous galleries, faculty, students and guest artists take center stage in The Butler’s Beecher Court, while audience members are treated to selections from multiple genres of music.”

Susan Carfano, director’s executive assistant and event manager at The Butler said Music at Noon is a great partnership between both The Butler and Dana.

“[Faculty at Dana] come and provide a wonderful opportunity for museum visitors to listen to music and the university faculty and students come over as well,” Carfano said. “It’s been a wonderful program for decades now.”

Music at Noon has featured genres such as classical, jazz, world music, contemporary pieces, pop tunes, favorites from “The Great American Songbook” and more.

“The Great American Songbook” includes popular American songs and jazz standards of the 20th Century.

According to Carfano, Music at Noon runs throughout the regular school year, with occasional special performances during the summer.

Performers typically include Dana and University Theatre faculty, as well as other affiliated music groups and performers.

For the fall 2022 sessions, Music at Noon featured performers such as Hornist Sean Yancer and Pianist Diane Yazvac, Dana and University Theater Director Joe Carucci with his trio, piano duet Ralista Georgieva-Smith and Professor Caroline Oltmanns and Pianist Sylvia Wang.

Music at Noon is held in the Beecher Court of The Butler, which Carfano said allows for good acoustics without disturbing the atmosphere of the museum.

“Even when they’re playing the flute, it’s just phenomenal. It’s just a wonderful way to cooperate and bring music and art together,” Carfano said.

The Explore YSU website features a calendar of upcoming Music at Noon performances, including Michael Strauss playing the viola, a voice studio recital, the Dana Chorale and more.

Music at Noon is free and open to the public. Free parking is available at The Butler and in adjunct lots for a minimal cost.