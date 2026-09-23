Miracles with Morrisette and Mac

By Scout Nicholson / The Jambar

Youngstown State University’s Guinathon took its fall fundraiser to a larger scale with the Music for Miracles charity event to benefit Akron Children’s Hospital.

The event took place Sept. 18 at the 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood, and the event featured live performances, vendors, a 50/50 raffle and a battle of the bands.

Anthony Graceffo, senior finance major and finance manager for Guinathon, said the group wanted to involve the community more, rather than just YSU students.

“Our mission is really two things. It’s [to] raise as much money to donate to Akron Children’s, but also to get the campus and community involved, and plan events where people can come together and enjoy something for the same cause,” Graceffo said.

YSU President Bill Johnson took the stage and said Guinathon raised about $23,000 in 2025, and this year, the group hoped for around $50,000.

The night began with a battle of the bands that featured local Youngstown groups such as Frantic Nancys, Outlier, TJ Dub and The Head Trips.

The winner of the battle was local pop artist TJ Dub, who received a brand new Gibson Les Paul guitar, donated by Gibson Gives of Gibson Foundation.

Graceffo said he worked alongside Drew Stworyzdlak, fellow Event Coordinator to select the lineup for the event. They said they were open to looking at any and all Youngstown performers and ended up with their selection.

The main acts for the night were Ill Tempered, an Alanis Morrisette cover band, and Silver Springs, a Fleetwood Mac cover band.

“We set out to look for who we think would appeal to students and residents of the Mahoning Valley,” Graceffo said. “We know that a lot of people our age are getting into Fleetwood Mac and that kind of music … and Alanis Morissette really hits home with a lot of those middle-aged people in the Valley.”

Throughout the performances, audience members were asked to help raise money for the cause. Lillian Masters, operations manager for Guinathon, said the group raises money for Akron Children’s Miracle Families.

“We gave some [to] Miracle Families that we talk to specifically. The money that we raise goes towards them and their treatments, and helps them throughout any expenses that they have throughout their journey,” Masters said.

The group announced that Guinathon will be Feb. 20, 2027. A location has yet to be decided.