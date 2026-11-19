By James Westover / The Jambar

The National Football League continues to entertain after crossing the mid-season mark, as games and moments start to shape the league and its playoff race as the final stretch for the Super Bowl begins.

The ninth week started Nov. 5 as the Jacksonville Jaguars extended their record to be a possible 2027 Super Bowl contender with a 33-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawerence threw for 242 yards and one touchdown on the night as he continues in contention for the league’s most valuable player. The Jaguars defense held Ravens running back Derrick Henry to 57 yards.

The Cleveland Browns traveled to the New Orleans Saints’ home field, Caesars Superdome in Louisiana, for a showdown Nov. 7 where the Browns lost 23-22 in overtime.

The Browns went into the game without quarterback Deshaun Watson, as in the prior week, Watson suffered a concussion in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders for the Browns threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns. He set the Browns up for a two-point conversion in overtime, but tight end Harold Fannin Jr. dropped the attempt.

To cap off Nov. 8, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell 27-24 to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago. After a 17-6 deficit heading into halftime, the Buccaneers’ defense intercepted Bears quarterback Caleb Williams four times, which tied the game 24-24. The Bears then set up kicker Carios Santos for a 38-yard field goal to win the game.

To wrap up the ninth week Nov. 9, the Minnesota Vikings hosted the Buffalo Bills in U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, where the Bills beat the Vikings 23-6.

The Bills held Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz to 81 yards passing and two interceptions. Bills running back James Cook rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown to help the Bills reach a record of seven wins and one loss for the first time since 1993.

The 10th week started Nov. 12 where the Washington Commanders defeated New York Giants, 24-21 to stay alive in NFC East contention. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels threw the eventual game-winning 32-yard touchdown to wide receiver Stefon Diggs with 58 seconds to go in the game for the Commanders’ win.

The Browns snapped their two-game losing streak at home Nov. 15 with a win over the Houston Texans 27-24 after trailing the game 17-0 in the second quarter.

Watson returned to starting duties and threw for 312 yards, while also adding 49 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. It was Watson’s third straight start where he threw for over 300 yards and his sixth straight game-winning drive, as a touchdown by Browns running back Quinshon Judkins sealed the win for the Browns.

Sunday welcomed a battle for the AFC North division lead Nov. 15 between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Steelers, both with 6-2 records, as the Bengals’ offense decided the winner at 38-18.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 409 yards and for the third time this season with four touchdown passes. The Bengals defense held quarterback Aaron Rodgers to just 143 yards and two touchdowns on the night.

To close out the week’s slate, the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 to capture their first win of the season, as every NFL team now has a win to their name.

Leading the charge for the Chargers was running back Omarion Hampton, who rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown. Despite the loss, newly acquired Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brisset threw for 340 yards in his first start.

NFL action will return Nov. 19 as the Texans host the Indianapolis Colts as both teams look to keep AFC South playoff hopes alive.