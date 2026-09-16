Memories from The Jambar today in 1960 and 2008

By Joshua Robison / The Jambar

From former Youngstown University President Howard Jones addressing the freshman class in 1960 to Hurricane Ike sweeping the area in 2008, The Jambar has served as the voice for YSU students, faculty and staff since its establishment in 1931.

The Jambar published its first edition of volume 38 on Sept. 16, 1960. Jones addressed the incoming class of 1964 and said it was the largest class to date at that time with 440 students for the formerly named Youngstown University.

“I am happy to welcome the largest freshman class in the history of Youngstown University. The tests which you have taken as freshman show that if you apply yourselves and have the proper motivation, you can make success of your college career. Motivation is one of the most important factors in success,” Jones stated in the article.

The front page featured pictures of former YSU students Dolly Ford, Dottie Hite, Beverly Javorsky and Sue Skovira, who were candidates for homecoming queen in 1960.

The story informed readers that the election was held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 19-20, at the Strouss Auditorium in Jones Hall. The student council was expecting 2,000 students to participate in the election, surpassing the 1959 election at 1,900 students.

In other news, M. Jean Charignon, former dean of William Rayen School of Engineering, earned his doctorate in philosophy from University of Pittsburgh.

Fast-forward 48 years and the sixth edition of volume 91 of The Jambar was published Sept. 16, 2008. The front page contained stories detailing the effects of Hurricane Ike on students and increasing residency and enrollment at YSU.

Written by former reporter Samantha Pysher, the story examined the impact of Hurricane Ike in northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

The hurricane left around 1 million customers in the area without power and 86,000 homes in Youngstown alone, according to a spokesperson for Ohio Edison Electric Company in the story.

Students living on and off campus were equally affected. Pysher reported former freshman Ashley Emerson’s house was hit by a fallen tree and destroyed her front porch. Buechner Hall residents also endured a power outage.

Former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland called for a state of emergency the day prior to the edition’s publication.

Former reporter J. Breen Mitchell reported on the overall increase in student enrollment and number of students living on campus. Mitchell reported that 2008 had the most students living on campus at 1,291 students to date.

According to Danielle Meyer, the former director of university housing, the majority of the students that lived on campus in 2008 had lived there the year prior.

“Sixty-three percent of our residents from last year are living in some type of on campus housing,” Meyer stated in the article.

Editor’s note: The Sept. 16, 1960 and 2008 editions of The Jambar were accessed through William F. Maag, Jr. Library Jambar Newspaper Archives.









