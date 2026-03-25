Memories from The Jambar today in 1941 and 1965

By Joshua Robison / The Jambar

The Jambar has been the student voice for Youngstown State University since 1931. In its early history, reporters wrote many stories about Greek Life on campus.

The Jambar used to have a dedicated Greek Life editor, and while the position no longer exists, Greek Life has undergone many changes to chapters over the decades.

The Jambar published its 11th edition of volume 12 on March 19, 1941, with various news briefs of Greek organizations on the front page. The Alpha Psi Omega dramatic fraternity held a buffet March 16, 1941.

Alpha Psi Omega offered small Oscars-type trophies made of pipe stems as party favors. Chapter members and former students Betty Brown, Sue Edward and Bob Walton were in charge of the committee that hosted the buffet.

At the buffet, Henry Sterns was made an honorary member of Alpha Psi Omega.

The volume also contained a story about an open house hosted by the former Phi Sigma Epsilon chapter that was set to take place from 12-6 p.m March 30, 1941, the fraternity’s Founders’ Day, at the former house on 12 W. Marion Ave.

Active members and alumni were said to be present at the open house to participate in a formal dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Another story was written about the rush period for Greek organizations coming to an end and listed the names of the former Youngstown College students who were given bids to join their respective chapters.

Further in the volume, a story was written listing a series of parties hosted by fraternities at the conclusion of their rush periods.

The former Youngstown College of Business Administration fraternity Sigma Kappa Phi, Alpha Theta Delta, Phi Gamma, Gamma Sigma, Alpha Eta, Kappa Sigma Kappa, Phi Lambda Delta and Sigma Delta chapters held parties during March.

The Jambar also published its 22nd edition of volume 42 on March 19, 1965. A story headlined “The Greek Parade,” written by former Greek Life Editor Socrates Kolitsos, was published about the newly elected officers of Greek Life chapters at the former Youngstown University.

Kolitsos’s story refers to the organization of Sigma Sigma Sigma, Delta Chi, Zeta Phi, Theta Xi, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Alpha Epsilon Phi and Alpha Omicron Pi. In his story, Alpha Epsilon Phi had gone inactive and member Renee Berkowitz would remain as the treasurer of the council.

The same page contained a brief about the newly inducted 13 members into YSU’s chapter of Circle K International.

The 11th and 22nd editions of The Jambar are just a few glimpses of the many stories told about YSU’s Greek Life community and the brothers and sisters of fraternal and panhellenic past.









