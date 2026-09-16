Medieval madness ensues in ‘The Uprising’

By Joshua Robison / The Jambar

Set in London after the bubonic plague killed much of Europe’s population, “The Uprising,” written and directed by Paul Greengrass, captures the events of the Peasants’ Revolt under King Richards II’s rule.

According to High Speed History, the Peasants’ Revolution took place in England during the 14th century after King Richard’s council imposed a poll tax that disproportionately affected the working class. Riots and mass protests were led by former soldier Wat Tyler and priest John Ball.

Typically, films similar to “The Uprising” would follow characters such as Tyler or Ball as the protagonist, but this film creates a fictional character named Ploughman, played by actor Andrew Garfield, to act as a rebellion leader alongside Tyler and Ball.

Using a fictional character in a leadership role is interesting for a film based on a true event. However, the execution of Ploughman’s character is inspirational, as it shows how a common man can rise up to face adversity.

The most interesting part of “The Uprising” is how it displays violence. The way the events ensue makes violence seem as if it’s second nature to people at the film’s point in time. The majority of the movie is filled with chaos and the constant roar of an angry mob, and it does not show any ounce of compassion for oppressors.

Reading about such events in history books undermines the brutality of man and the general desensitization people had for excessive violence in comparison to modern day.

Not only does this film capture the mentality of the general population during medieval times, but it also greatly reflects similar sentiment in today’s society. This is by far the best element of the film.

“The Uprising” is most definitely a must-see film from the cinematic battle scenes and captivating portrayal of 14th-century England. However, it does not come without its production shortcomings.

While watching the film, there are times where the audience can tell they’re watching a film. An unstable shot or an awkward zoom on a character caused this film to have what felt like production errors. Those quirks took away from the film’s overall immersive experience.

Additionally, the dialogue at times was flushed out by background noise, which made it difficult to follow the story.

Not only is hearing the dialogue difficult, but understanding the dialect, based on 14th-century English, causes a potential issue for modern moviegoers.

Fortunately, the film does not waste a single shot and is able to move the plot forward by what is shown and not what it is heard.

Regardless of what could be argued as this film’s errors, “The Uprising” contains many important lessons and generates empathy for those who lived through trying times. This film allows the audience to be weary of what a tyrant looks like.





