Massive win for UMass

By Marissa Masano / The Jambar

Undefeated since 2018 in conference play, the University of Massachusetts continued its streak against the Youngstown State University women’s lacrosse team March 14. The Penguins dropped their Mid-Atlantic Conference opener and first-ever matchup with the Minutewomen, 21-3, at Farmers National Bank Field.

The Minutewomen, in the program’s first season in the MAC, were selected by the conference’s coaches to finish first in the 2026 season. The Penguins were predicted to finish in seventh after going 2-4 in the 2025 season.

With the loss, the Penguins are still in search of their first victory of this year’s campaign and their first win at Farmers National Bank Field since 2023.

Sophomore Claire Baenziger recorded her second straight multi-goal game with two of the Penguins’ three goals in the contest.

The Penguins won the opening draw, but a turnover allowed the Minutewomen to gain possession in their offensive half. A foul from the Penguins within the first 10 seconds gave UMass its first woman-up opportunity, and junior Ava Connaughton netted the Minutewomen’s first goal 47 seconds into the first quarter.

Redshirt sophomore Alyssa Edwards recorded her first save at the 13-minute mark, en route to a season-high nine saves, but a failed clearance allowed the Minutewomen to regain possession. Edwards made another save inside her crease, but the rebound found Connaughton’s stick, and she struck again to make the score 2-0.

Senior Alley Garret’s wrap-around shot found the back of the net with 11:39 left in the first quarter. The momentum carried into the defensive half as the Penguins recorded their first successful clear of the contest and forced the Minutewomen’s first empty possession of the game.

Despite the defensive stop, UMass responded with four straight goals to close out the first 15 minutes of play.

UMass regained possession to begin the second quarter and quickly returned to the attack, scoring within the opening minute to push its advantage to six.

Despite averaging just over two fouls a game, the Minutewomen committed three fouls in the next minute. The first yellow card, issued with 13:22 left in the half, gave YSU a woman-up advantage.

Senior Mia Stahl brought the ball up for the Penguins, but a forced turnover resulted in a UMass shot attempt that rang off the post. With possession, UMass committed its second foul, giving YSU a two-player advantage in the attacking zone.

Two green cards later, YSU found itself with a three-player advantage, and Baenziger notched her first goal of the day. The sophomore received a pass from the 12-meter fan, drove toward the crease and fired an overhand shot into the lower corner of the net.

YSU was shutout in the third quarter as UMass extended the lead to 17-2. The Penguins earned another woman-up opportunity within the first two minutes of the fourth quarter and eventually received their first free-position shot of the contest.

Freshman Alexis Kreutzer’s free-position shot rang off of the lower-left post, but her sister and fellow Penguin, junior Ava Kreutzer, was able to regain possession.

Still on the power-play, Baenziger scored her second goal with an overhand shot from inside the eight-meter arc.

YSU was unable to score the rest of the contest and fell to 0-1 in conference play. The Penguins will look to rebound from last season’s 12-16 loss against Robert Morris University when they travel to Moon Township, Pennsylvania, on March 19.

First draw is 5 p.m., and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.









