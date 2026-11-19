Fiction

Death’s Daughter by S.A. Barnes

In this author’s fantasy debut, Death’s only child, Jocasta, tries to live a normal life in the mortal world. While attending college, she feeds on classmates’ negative feelings instead of taking their lives. Then Death unexpectedly names Jo his successor, complicating Jo’s future and love life as she makes enemies and alliances with descendants of the other gods. Recommended for readers of contemporary mythology and dark academia.

Nonfiction

Advice No One Asked For by Jenny Hagel

Stand-up comic and writer Jenny Hagel brings her passion for giving strangers unsolicited advice to her debut essay collection. Hagel’s essays are obviously funny, making her insightful observations and uplifting comments even more impactful. Her advice and experiences bleed into the reader’s life easily and continue to stay with them long after they finish her book. Recommended for fans of stand-up comedy and memoirs.

Programs:

Downtown Youngstown Farmers Market* | Dec. 10, 4-7p.m.

*Every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 4-7p.m. in the event space at the Main Library.

RPG Club | Tues., Dec. 1, 5-7p.m.

Ohio Celebrates Toni Morrison: Seeing Ourselves in The Bluest Eye | Wed., Dec. 9, 6-7:30pm

AI: What’s Real? | Thurs. Dec. 10, 6-7:15pm

Jane 250: Cross Stitch Art | Tues., Dec. 15, 6-7:30pm

Jane 250: Regency Ball | Wed., Dec. 16, 5:30-7pm

To find more information or place a hold on a title, please go to libraryvisit.org, meet us at 305 Wick Ave., or call us at 330-744-8636.