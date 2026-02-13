Library Column

Fiction

A rare book collector is lost on the Titanic along with his latest priceless acquisition. Years later, the library named after him begins to experience unexplained events in this paranormal historical mystery.

Nonfiction

Based on the YouTube series Map Men, this book takes you on a journey through the world’s worst maps. Packed full of humor and interesting facts, each chapter uncovers a captivating tale of adventure that examines the most baffling and absurd map blunders throughout history. Whether you’re a map junkie or simply just curious, follow the authors as they take you on a wild ride as they attempt to answer the question- “What happened here?”

To find more information or place a hold on a title, please go to libraryvisit.org, meet us at 305 Wick Ave., or call us at 330-744-8636.

Programs & Print Date:

Feb. 12

Feb. 19

Feb. 26

Mar. 12

