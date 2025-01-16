Library Column

Nonfiction

Carson The Magnificent by Bill Zehme | Bill Zehme, a former writer for Esquire magazine, examines the King of Late-Night, Johnny Carson, in this biography that focuses on his childhood in Nebraska to his nearly 30-year stint as the host of The Tonight Show. A great read for fans of the King of Late Night.

Fiction

Entitlement by Rumaan Alam | In the midst of helping an 80-something-year-old billionaire give his fortune away, Brooke Orr finds herself pulled into the mind-bending world of the ultra rich and powerful. The two start to form an unlikely friendship, and Brooke begins questioning what she thought she knew about herself.

Programs

Sewing 101 | Craft | Jan. 16 at 3:30 p.m.

Mystery Monday Book Club | Jan. 27 at 11 a.m.

Monochrome Movie Monday | Jan. 27 at 5:00pm

To find more information or register for an event, please go to libraryvisit.org, meet us at 305 Wick Ave. or call us at (330) 744-8636.