Library 10/21/26

Nonfiction

Big Time: A Simple Path to Time Abundance by Laura Vanderkam

Laura Vanderkam uses decades of monitoring how she spends her time and research into how others manage time to create an easy-to-follow guide aimed at helping everyone get more out of their day. She shares new and old techniques as well as studies to show readers a different way to think about time, which in turn helps readers escape the feeling that time is always running out. Recommended for adults struggling with time management.

Fiction

An Arcane Study of Stars by Sydney J. Shields

After Claudia is rejected from Cygnus University, she makes a deal to take another student’s place in exchange for using what she learns to free Dorian, a mysterious stranger, from a prison in the stars. Claudia must contend with her regular classes, an intense rivalry with a classmate and her secret studies to understand the stars. To top it all off someone has been killing the witches at Cygnus for decades, and Claudia may be the next victim. Recommended for fans of dark academia and fantasy.

Programs:

Author Visit with Mindy McGinnis | Wed., Oct. 21, 6-7:30pm

Haunted by Memory: Ghost Stories of the American Civil War | Mon., Oct. 26, 6-7pm

Macrame Halloween Ornament | Tues., Oct. 27, 6-7:30pm

To find more information or place a hold on a title, please go to libraryvisit.org, meet us at 305 Wick Ave., or call us at 330-744-8636.