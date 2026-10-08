‘Lanterns’ season finale leaves saffron speculations

By Joshua Robison / The Jambar

The final episode of season one of “Lanterns” released Oct. 4 and lowered the curtain on one of the highest-rated HBO series ever. The long-awaited conclusion to the first season left audiences with plenty of satisfaction, as well as plenty of unanswered questions.

Episode 10 ended in a way that seemed incomplete and left plenty of plot points unresolved. With this in mind, and actor Aaron Pierre’s upcoming appearance in “Man of Tomorrow,” the comeback of the Green Lantern will be highly important to the conclusion of the emerald-suited protagonist.

Villain Sinestro’s involvement in the series was minimal, but his appearance in the last episode acted as the catalyst of what the future of “Lanterns” will look like. The dialogue between Sinestro, John Stewart and Hal Jordan allowed the audience to speculate what it can expect from future productions.

Will fan speculations be true? Will the embodiment of fear, Parallax, come about in the next season or another DC Cinematic Universe film? Only time will tell.

Regardless of what fans may think will happen, what matters is what already has. The “Lanterns” production team exceeded expectations that audiences were giving them before its premier. It greatly established Stewart as the primary Green Lantern of Earth in the DCU.

The show’s plot does exceptionally well at putting away the superhuman abilities of the Green Lantern to show his human side. Stewart’s scripted exhibition of empathy and kindness to other characters is greatly reflective of his values of a Green Lantern.

What was most satisfying about the conclusion of “Lanterns” is the connection between Stewart and Jordan. The audience sees a refreshing interaction between the two characters that would have made their relationship incomplete if it were absent.

What “Lanterns” accomplished is groundbreaking and made it stand out from other superhero projects. It has all of the characteristics of a typical superhero production and serves that need for DCU fans, but it also shows what a superhero series can be.

A superhero is more than a flashy costume and superhuman abilities, and in “Lanterns,” the series shows that a superhero is also a person who makes a choice, displays empathy and does what they feel is the right thing to do.

“Lanterns” alone has given a lot of potential to the future of the DCU and fans of DC Comic heroes can sleep easy knowing that their favorite characters are represented in a way the comic books never could.